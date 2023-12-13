Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” may give audiences a different perspective on their post-cinema meals. In this Aardman animation, thousands of hens are trapped in a nugget factory, subjected to remote-control lobotomizing collars that keep them in a state of stupefied joy. The film addresses the unsettling reality of poultry farming and its impact on the flavor and quality of meat.
Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube
The film’s plot revolves around reprogramming chickens to be unresponsive to the horrors of the processing factory, aiming to improve flavor and sales. While the filmmakers deny preaching, the film has garnered attention from advocates of plant-based diets, with key cast members and the director expressing personal connections to veganism.
The influence of such films on dietary choices is not unprecedented. “Babe,” a 1995 film about a pig with sheepdog aspirations, is credited with sparking a significant spike in vegetarianism. Similarly, “Okja,” a 2017 Netflix film, caused a surge in plant-based meat sales, demonstrating the impact of cinema on consumer behavior.
“Chicken Run 2” follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, which remains the most successful stop-motion movie ever made. The film’s independence from fast-food tie-ins allows Aardman greater editorial freedom, enabling them to address issues of animal welfare and the ethical implications of food choices.
Netflix’s role as an “arbiter of change” is highlighted, with documentaries like “Cowspiracy” and “Game Changers” influencing public opinion on the environmental and health benefits of veganism. As mainstream messaging shifts towards plant-based diets, children’s movies, traditionally silent on such issues, are now starting to contribute to the conversation.
The film’s timing is crucial, set in the early 1950s at the birth of fast food. The chicken nugget factory, takes aim at a specific food item, challenging the popular choice for millions of consumers. With over 2.3 billion servings of chicken nuggets consumed in the US annually, the film’s impact on public perception and dietary choices could be significant.
Despite the popularity of chicken nuggets, the film prompts a reevaluation of their origins, shedding light on factory farming practices and the ethical considerations surrounding mass meat production. As concerns over Climate change drive some to shift from beef and lamb to poultry, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” encourages viewers to consider the broader implications of their food choices.
