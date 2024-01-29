Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Animal lovers know that living with a dog or cat can affect your routine. However, sometimes they can provide a gentle nudge that pushes you to adopt healthy habits. This is the case for one Welsh Cockapoo who reminds her human to go to bed at 9:30 PM each night. The funny pup’s insistence that bedtime be honored is going viral after a video of her was shared to the TikTok account @cockapoocallie_.
A video montage shows the brown Cockapoo staring at her human each night. According to her person, she starts hinting that it is bedtime at around 9:30 PM every evening. The Cockapoo loves her sleep, and wants to make sure her human is also well rested!
Many other TikTok users who also have Cockapoos shared that their pups do similar things. User Camper_Queens wrote, “My cockapoo does the same she even woofs at me if I ignore her death stare”. Another person stated, “It’s clearly a cockapoo thing. Mine the same around the 9 pm mark. It’s like her favourite part of the day.” The sleepy dog was a hit on social media, racking up over 57,000 likes.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
