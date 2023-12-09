Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A rescue Greyhound experiencing snow for the first time is melting hearts on the popular social media app TikTok. Greyhounds are an ancient dog breed that is notable for their speed and agility. Sadly, this means that they are often used in competitive racing. At racetracks, Greyhounds are confined to small cages, deprived of socialization, and often denied adequate exercise. After they are too old or injured to continue racing, they are cruelly abandoned. Fortunately, many organizations focus on finding homes for these former racing dogs. Although details about the rescue Greyhound’s background are not given, they likely came from a similar background.
@barneyandthegirls
When your rescue greyhound sees snow for the 1st time…. #greyhoundsoftiktok #greyhound #grehound__loverz #greyhoundlover #funnydog #greyhoundrescue
In the video, the elegant dog can be seen wearing a neon yellow jacket to protect them from the cold temperatures. A light dusting of snow coats the ground. Excited to experience this natural event for the first time, the rescue Greyhound gleefully presses their face to the ground and rolls ecstatically in the frozen precipitation.
TikTok users were charmed by the rescue Greyhound’s reaction to the snow. “Awwwww cute, funny, adorable”, wrote user Donna Walker. Others agreed since the video has been liked hundreds of times!
