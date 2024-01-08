Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Popular Trends Archives!
1. Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry
Source: Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry
Coconut milk and fragrant spices make this decadent curry the perfect meal to cozy up to on a cold Monday night. This Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry by Meatless Monday is a great way to use up seasonal produce items like kale, carrots and potatoes, plus it’s a snap to cook!
2. Banana Date Smoothie
Source: Banana Date Smoothie
Dates, almond milk and bananas come together for a sweet tropical smoothie with unexpectedly sophisticated flavors. Rolled oats are the secret ingredient, used to provide a luscious texture to this Banana Date Smoothie by Meatless Monday.
3. Italian White Beans with Kale
Source: Italian White Beans with Kale
This Italian White Beans with Kale by Meatless Monday, served over a bed of warm polenta, is just the thing to serve for supper as cooler weather moves in.
4. Sheet Pan Pancakes
Source: Sheet Pan Pancakes by Shane Martin
Easy vegan sheet pan pancakes are a quick and easy way to make breakfast for a crowd without the hassle of standing over a stove flipping individual pancakes. Soft, fluffy, and oil-free, you’ll never want pancakes any other way.
5. Brown Lentil, Bean, and Rice Soup
Source: Brown Lentil, Bean, and Rice Soup
Made with Borlotti beans, brown lentils, brown Basmati rice, tomatoes and vegetables, this Brown Lentil, Bean, and Rice Soup by Julie Zimmer is delicious. It’s a complete meal that gives you all the plant-based protein that you need. After a bowl or two, you feel satisfied in a healthy way.
6. Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli
Source: Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli
Vegan croissants can be tricky to find in stores or bakeries. Save yourself the search by making a batch of your own! These Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli by Plant Tribe are far from the plain ones you would find anyway. The dish will leave you full and satisfied because the croissant halves act as the bread in this breakfast sandwich. Enjoy the herbaceous flavor of the scrambled tofu and the creamy, indulgent, oniony chive aioli.
7. Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings
Source: Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings
This Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings by Ivy requires some time and finger skills, but in the end, it’s worth it for these delicious dumplings!
8. Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies
Source: Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies
How ready are you to sink your teeth into these Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies by Hannah Sunderani? If you’ve never baked with chickpeas before, you are in for a treat, literally! Because contrary to belief, the chickpea is versatile enough to be used in delicious baked goods. Including these healthy and gluten-free chickpea blondies.
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments