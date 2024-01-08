Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Popular Trends Archives!

1. Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry

Source: Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry

Coconut milk and fragrant spices make this decadent curry the perfect meal to cozy up to on a cold Monday night. This Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry by Meatless Monday is a great way to use up seasonal produce items like kale, carrots and potatoes, plus it’s a snap to cook!

2. Banana Date Smoothie

Source: Banana Date Smoothie

Dates, almond milk and bananas come together for a sweet tropical smoothie with unexpectedly sophisticated flavors. Rolled oats are the secret ingredient, used to provide a luscious texture to this Banana Date Smoothie by Meatless Monday.

3. Italian White Beans with Kale

Source: Italian White Beans with Kale

This Italian White Beans with Kale by Meatless Monday, served over a bed of warm polenta, is just the thing to serve for supper as cooler weather moves in.

4. Sheet Pan Pancakes

Source: Sheet Pan Pancakes by Shane Martin

Easy vegan sheet pan pancakes are a quick and easy way to make breakfast for a crowd without the hassle of standing over a stove flipping individual pancakes. Soft, fluffy, and oil-free, you’ll never want pancakes any other way.

5. Brown Lentil, Bean, and Rice Soup

Source: Brown Lentil, Bean, and Rice Soup

Made with Borlotti beans, brown lentils, brown Basmati rice, tomatoes and vegetables, this Brown Lentil, Bean, and Rice Soup by Julie Zimmer is delicious. It’s a complete meal that gives you all the plant-based protein that you need. After a bowl or two, you feel satisfied in a healthy way.

6. Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli

Source: Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli

Vegan croissants can be tricky to find in stores or bakeries. Save yourself the search by making a batch of your own! These Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli by Plant Tribe are far from the plain ones you would find anyway. The dish will leave you full and satisfied because the croissant halves act as the bread in this breakfast sandwich. Enjoy the herbaceous flavor of the scrambled tofu and the creamy, indulgent, oniony chive aioli.

7. Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings

Source: Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings

This Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings by Ivy requires some time and finger skills, but in the end, it’s worth it for these delicious dumplings!

8. Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies

Source: Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies

How ready are you to sink your teeth into these Pumpkin Chickpea Blondies by Hannah Sunderani? If you’ve never baked with chickpeas before, you are in for a treat, literally! Because contrary to belief, the chickpea is versatile enough to be used in delicious baked goods. Including these healthy and gluten-free chickpea blondies.

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: