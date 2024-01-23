Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Amazing Video Shows Fearless Dog Taking a Swim With Manta Rays!

An amazing video shows one fearless dog having an experience most humans only dream of. Lucky pup Finn lives in French Polynesia with his family. One day, when they were on a boat taking in the beautiful ocean, the group spotted a bunch of manta rays. Fearless dog Finn was so excited! So, he leaped into the water to take a swim with the marine animals. His human posted a video of the event to her Instagram account @freediversteph.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Viral Post Reveals How Hair Ties Nearly Killed Cat!

When a cat named Purple began vomiting uncontrollably, his human rushed him to the vet’s office. The veterinary staff leaped into action, taking an X-ray of Purple’s stomach.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Sweet Dog Always Has Gift for Human When They Arrive Home

One sweet dog is going viral for the thoughtful gift she greeted her human with. For many dogs, their human’s arrival at home is one of the highlights of their day. After all, it means that you are finally free to play with them! While a wagging tail and excited yips may be familiar to many people who live with a pup, one sweet dog named Nube takes it a step further.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Tourism is Killing K’gari Dingoes

In Aboriginal culture on K’gari, also known as Fraser Island, the wongari, or dingoes, hold a special place as integral members of the family. However, recent events have raised concerns as authorities are forced to euthanize these creatures due to increasing incidents of attacks on humans, predominantly tourists. The dilemma lies in striking a balance between Conservation efforts and the booming tourism industry that contributes significantly to the Fraser Coast region.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Brothers Jailed for Shocking Animal Torture and Violent Attacks

Two brothers, Kristen and Todd Cooper, have been sentenced to jail for a total of eight years and eight months after filming themselves engaging in horrible acts of animal cruelty. The gruesome videos, described as ‘sadistic’ and ‘horrifying,’ showed the brothers stabbing a deer in the eye, encouraging a dog to bite a hare, and abusing deer in the New Forest National Park in 2021 and 2022. In addition, one video showed them mutilating the genitalia of a deer beyond recognition. The acts displayed an extreme level of cruelty, with a vet stating it was the worst case of animal abuse in their 24-year career.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Humane Society of Missouri Rescues 55 Dogs from Extreme Neglect and Suffering

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) saved 55 dogs from deplorable conditions on a property in Stone County, Missouri. The operation, prompted by concerned residents and the Stone County Sheriff’s office, uncovered a distressing scene of neglect and suffering.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Why is Indonesia Clearing Peatlands at an Alarming Rate?

Indonesia’s race to ensure food security is igniting an alarming climate crisis. The country, holding nearly half of the world’s tropical peatlands, is clearing these carbon-rich lands at an unprecedented rate. This pursuit for agricultural expansion, especially intensified during the pandemic, aims to cultivate thousands of square miles of peatlands for rice, corn, and cassava production. However, this bold move towards self-sufficiency comes with a heavy price for the global climate.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Meet the Potato-Based Plastic Wrap that Composts!

Are you tired of feeling guilty every time you tear off a piece of plastic wrap? Say goodbye to eco-guilt and hello to Great Wrap, the ingenious alternative that’s taking the sustainable world by storm! Based in Australia, Great Wrap has launched a remarkable product that not only replaces plastic wrap but also boosts your green credentials.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Delhi’s Pollution Impact on Lives and Livelihoods

In the heart of India’s bustling capital, a silent crisis looms. Delhi, known for its vibrant culture and history, faces an alarming environmental challenge with devastating consequences. The city recorded its worst December in terms of air quality in 2023, but the impact stretches far beyond just hazy skies. It’s a story of livelihoods lost, health compromised, and a struggle for survival against an invisible enemy – air pollution.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Professor’s Final Lecture Has Shocking Message About Global warming

In an eye-opening final lecture, Professor Robert Sterner delivered a viral message about the drastic changes our planet has undergone over the last 35 years. Sterner, who has been teaching at the University of Minnesota Duluth and leading the University’s Large Lakes Laboratory, decided to make his last lecture a memorable one. He compared the state of Earth’s ecology from his first lecture in 1988 to now, uncovering startling facts and a few glimmers of hope.

Click here to read the full story!

