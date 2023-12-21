Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Two Senior Shelter Dogs Become Best Friends, Melt Hearts on TikTok

Two senior shelter dogs who reside at House With A Heart, a senior animal rescue in Maryland, are melting hearts after an adorable moment between them was shared on TikTok. The two Chihuahua’s are named Ciroc and Hershey. They developed a special bond after Hershey was recently surrendered to the rescue.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Koa the Beagle Spent His Life in a Lab — Watch His Reaction to Getting His Own Bed!

Seven-year-old Koa spent most of his life in an animal testing lab. There, the Beagle was subjected to painful toxicity tests. At the lab, Koa and other dogs like him were kept in tiny kennels and denied love and a normal dog life. His small kennel did not even have windows so he could see the outside. Beagles like Koa are commonly used for animal testing due to their compact size and sweet temperaments.

Click here to read the full story!

3. TikTok Trend Sheds Light on Second Dog Syndrome!

A new trend has taken hold — pet parents showcasing the stark differences between their first and second dogs. Fueled by the catchy “I’m Just Ken” song snippets, this TikTok trend has become a humorous lens through which to explore the challenges of welcoming a new canine companion into the family. The videos strike a chord with dog parents who find themselves grappling with the perceived intelligence gap between their first and second pets.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Invasive Joro Spiders Likely to Spread North, Say Experts

An invasive species of large spider is spreading down the East Coast. Known as Joro spiders, these large arachnids originated in East Asia. However, in the past decade, the species has established a foothold throughout several states. The first members of the species to be found in the United States were discovered in Georgia. Now, scientists are expecting it to soon appear in New York.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Climate Crisis Claims Over 100 Elephants in Zimbabwe’s Largest National Park

Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, home to approximately 45,000 elephants and a diverse array of wildlife, has witnessed a devastating loss of at least 100 elephants due to the harsh impacts of Climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon. The carcasses of these creatures serve as a grim reminder of the critical situation faced by wildlife in the region.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Research Finds that Humans have Driven Twice as Many Birds to Extinction

A recent study published in Nature Communications has revealed alarming findings regarding the extinction of bird species worldwide. The research, led by Dr. Rob Cooke and his team at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, suggests that human activity has driven approximately 12% of the world’s bird species into extinction, a figure double the previous estimates.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Recycled Wastewater Approved for Human Consumption in California

In much of the western United States, drought and access to fresh water is a critical issue. However, recently California came up with a novel solution. To increase the supply of fresh water, the state approved regulations that allow agencies to purify wastewater for drinking. This recycled wastewater may be consumed in homes, schools, and businesses.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Art Meets Reality: Exploring Migration and Climate change at Salisbury Cathedral, UK

In the serene halls of Salisbury Cathedral in England, a profound conversation between art, humanity, and nature is unfolding. Artist Shezad Dawood, in his captivating exhibition “Leviathan,” explores the intricate ties between migration, Climate change, and our collective empathy.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Stella McCartney Advocates for Eco-Friendly Fashion and Urges Tariff Reforms

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has taken a bold stance at the UN’s Climate change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates, calling on global leaders to implement new tariffs on leather goods and fashion items made from environmentally unsustainable materials. McCartney expressed concern in an interview with CNN over the existing tax laws that can impose up to 30% more on non-leather bags or shoes entering the US market, while products containing even a small amount of animal leather benefit from reduced tariffs. Describing the current tariff structures as “crazy,” she advocated for penalties against practices that contribute to deforestation, the use of harmful toxins in leather production, and threats to human welfare.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Marketing of Plastic Toys Targets Children, What You Can Do to Stop Its Effect

Plastic is everywhere these days. This material can be found in our food, oceans, and even bodies. One big contributor to the plastic waste driving Pollution? Toys. These days, most toys are made in part or fully of plastic. Alarmingly, 80 percent of toys will end up in landfills, incinerators, or our oceans according to a piece published to Medium by Tansy Robertson-Fall of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Click here to read the full story!

