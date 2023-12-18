Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!

Here you’ll find different categories of news and links to each article published! Enjoy!

1. Viral Video Shows Treat Thief Refusing to Return Stolen Goods

A hilarious viral video shows one treat thief refusing to return the snack that he stole from a shop. The pup is adamant about keeping the treat that he stole, even though his human tried to explain why what he did was wrong. Posted to the account @the3retrievers_, the cute clip quickly racked up over 32,000 likes.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Neighbor Takes Care of Senior Dog After Human Has Heart Attack

When Amy Palmisano’s elderly neighbor had a heart attack, she quickly stepped in to take care of her senior dog. The senior pup, named Lottie, is 15 years old. Lottie already knew Amy after striking up a friendship with her dog. Amy even took Lottie to the vet when her human struggled with mobility.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Adorable Video Shows Excited Dog Learning His “Girlfriend” Is Coming for a Sleepover

An adorable video shows one excited dog learning that his friend is coming over for the night. The dog in question is named Benny, and he appears quite pleased to learn that his friend Quincy will soon be arriving for an evening of fun activities.

Click here to read the full story!

4. These Ex-Shark Fishermen Now Teaches Kids Environmental Conservation

In a remarkable transformation, ex-shark fishermen on Indonesia’s Lombok Island are now pioneering environmental protectors, thanks to The Dorsal Effect. Spearheaded by shark conservationist Kathy Xu and local fisherman Suhardi, this eco-enterprise is changing the game in marine conservation.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Amazing Map Has 1,642 Species and No Humans

A Melbourne–based artist created an amazing map with a unique twist. Called Wild World, Anton Thomas’s artful map of the globe has no international borders or cities. Indeed, it is largely free from any signs of humanity. Instead, the map shows a dazzling array of wild animals. One thousand six hundred and forty two species are seen distributed around the world. From the Arctic to the Antarctic, Thomas’s map teems with life.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Check Out Vegan Mob, San Francisco’s Plant-Based Barbeque

Black-owned restaurant Vegan Mob was born after founder Toriano Gordon had the idea to open a barbeque restaurant in 2018. However, there was a catch. Gordon and his wife had just gone vegan. So, the San Francisco native began to experiment with plant-based barbeque and soul food. From this experimentation, Vegan Mob was born.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Plastic Cutting Boards Cause Ingestion of Microplastics, Says Study

Plastic cutting boards, once a kitchen staple, are now under scrutiny. A recent study has revealed alarming levels of microplastics released during use, raising concerns about their safety and impact on health. This revelation is prompting many to reconsider their choice of kitchen tools.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Plastic Bag Shock: How Many Americans Still Use Them?

Despite growing environmental awareness, Americans astonishingly still use an average of 140 plastic bags per year, the equivalent height of an 18-story building. This startling fact comes from a comprehensive survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of VEOCEL, shedding light on the nation’s sustainability efforts and consumer habits.

Click here to read the full story!

9. COP28 Climate Summit: Shocking Loopholes in the Landmark Deal

In an unexpected turn of events, the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, hailed for its historic commitment to moving away from fossil fuels, has been mired in controversy due to significant loopholes. These gaps could potentially derail efforts against climate change, sparking intense debate among nations and environmental groups.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Meet the World’s First Chief Heat Officer: A Bold Crusader Against Climate change

In a groundbreaking move, the United Nations appointed Eleni Myrivili as the world’s first Chief Heat Officer. This pivotal role, created in response to escalating global temperatures, signifies a major step in the fight against climate change. Myrivili, a former deputy mayor of Athens, now shoulders the responsibility of mitigating the catastrophic impacts of a warming planet.

Click here to read the full story!

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: