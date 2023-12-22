Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Read This Adorable Story of Hummingbird Rescue

After becoming stuck in a police station overnight, a tiny hummingbird was so weak that they could no longer fly. Since hummingbirds have extremely high metabolisms, they need to eat frequently to maintain their strength. Unable to fly, the weak hummingbird perched themself on a desk. When the workers arrived the next morning, they discovered the weak hummingbird. Immediately, they leaped into action to save the small creature.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Chihuahua Rescued from New York City Highway

A Chihuahua named Bean is home safe after being rescued from the Staten Island Expressway. Several kind drivers helped ensure that the scared dog was retrieved after he found his way onto the busy New York City highway.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Funny Videos Show Giant Irish Wolfhound Accidentally Squishing Pawrent

One Irish Wolfhound named Arthur is a gentle giant! A pair of viral videos show the huge pup accidentally squishing one of his humans in an attempt to cuddle. Luckily the huge Irish Wolfhound is so adorable that he was immediately forgiven.

Click here to read the full story!

4. No Animals Used in Capsule Launch, Iranian Space Agency Confirms

The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has responded positively to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), confirming that no real animals were used in its recent space capsule launch on December 6. In a letter to PETA, the ISA stated that it opted for humane “simulation kits and sensors” to collect necessary data, signaling a departure from its history of exploiting animals in space exploration efforts.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Chile Celebrates Landmark Ban on Animal Testing in Cosmetics

Chile has officially banned animal testing, as well as the manufacturing, import, and marketing of cosmetics tested on animals worldwide. The decisive decision was made during a unanimous vote by the full Senate session, presided over by Juan Antonio Coloma, on December 20.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Councilor Banned from Dealing with Animals After Illegal Puppy Breeding Operation

Alastair Chambers, a 42-year-old councilor from Gloucester, England has been handed a 10-year ban from dealing with animals after pleading guilty to running an illegal puppy breeding farm from his home. The charges, related to breeding and selling dogs without a license, were brought against Chambers in June 2022.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Meghan Markle Showcases Playful Side in Clevr Blends Advertisement

Former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has stepped back into the spotlight with a lighthearted performance in an Instagram advertisement for Clevr Blends, a vegan coffee brand in which she is an investor.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Prebiotics May Help Control Urges for High-Calorie Foods, Shows New Research

New research shows that prebiotics, compounds found in plant fiber, may help control urges for high-calorie foods. They may help to promote healthy eating and stop us from reaching for junk food. These findings help to further underscore the gut-brain connection, which refers to the interface between the digestive system and the brain. Findings from the study also show the value of a diet rich in plant-based foods. Consumption of prebiotics may help people to make healthier food choices. The study’s findings were published in the scientific journal Gut.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Environmental Catastrophe Unfolds in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the environmental toll on the narrow strip of land is reaching catastrophic levels, reminiscent of the devastation from a 23-day war 15 years ago. A recent UNDP fact-finding report reveals that the current war, now 70 days in, is causing irreversible damage to the environment, with severe consequences for the region’s air, water, wildlife, and overall ecological balance.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Volcanic Eruption Strikes Reykjanes Peninsula, Prompting Evacuations and Concerns

A volcano is erupting in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, posing a potential threat to the nearby town of Grindavik. The eruption, which occurred late on Monday night, followed the emergence and rapid growth of a two-mile-long crack in the region. As the Icelandic Meteorological Office issued alerts, nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from Grindavik, a fishing town southwest of Reykjavik. This earthquake activity is putting Iceland’s capital at risk for gas pollution.

Click here to read the full story!

