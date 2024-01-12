Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!

Here you’ll find different categories of news and links to each article published! Enjoy!

1. Watch This Golden Retriever React to His Mom’s Cuddles

A video shared by a dog parent from Denver has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the amusing reaction of her golden retriever to constant displays of affection.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Hilarious TikTok Clip Shows German Shepherds’ Afraid to Pass Cat

A recent TikTok video shared by user @michele_n_durmond has gone viral, capturing a comical moment featuring two German shepherds hesitating to descend a flight of stairs due to their cat sibling. The amusing clip has amassed an impressive 5.9 million views and over 681,000 likes, leaving viewers laughing.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Video Shows Three Adorable Dogs Napping Together in Shelter

Animal shelters often have a negative connotation, but they also show the power of resilient animals like Freckles, a one-year-old pit bull mix, Cary Grant, a one-year-old Labrador retriever, and Bandit, another one-year-old pit bull mix. These three pups have recently discovered the warmth of love and comfort after a journey that began on the cold, hard floors of the Bradshaw Animal Shelter in Sacramento, California.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Bullfights to Resume in Mexico City Despite Previous Ban

In 2022, a panel of five justices banned bullfighting in Mexico City. This ban came after animal rights organization Justicia Justa pursued a legal complaint, stating that the blood sport created an unhealthy environment for citizens of the city. The group explained that the bullfights forced citizens to be exposed to animal cruelty and violence against animals. However, on December 6th, Mexico’s Supreme Court reversed this decision and voted to allow bullfights to resume in the nation’s capital. The resumption of bullfights in the city is a significant step backward for Animal rights and fails to consider declining Support for these events by the public.

Click here to read the full story!

5. PawCo Foods Unleashes Innovation with AI-Powered Plant-Based Dog Food

Founded by former Impossible Foods employee Dr. Mahsa Vazin, PawCo Foods, has recently introduced two plant-based dog food products, InstaBites and LuxBites. These offerings are crafted from GreenMeat™, heralded as the first fully plant-based meat tailored explicitly for pet nutrition.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Family Creates Shelters to Protect Cats from Cold Weather

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, experiences harsh winter conditions with December and January temperatures averaging around 20 degrees Fahrenheit. The inclement weather, including snowstorms, not only affects the residents but also poses challenges for outdoor animals, especially those that may be forgotten or overlooked. In this challenging climate, one compassionate family has taken it upon themselves to make a difference.

Click here to read the full story!

7. OmniFoods Launches Award-Winning Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns Nationwide in the US

OmniFoods has exciting news for vegans across the United States. The company has announced the nationwide availability of its Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns. These delectable steamed buns are now accessible in major retailers, including Albertsons, Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Acme Markets, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Jewel-Osco, Star Market, and Shaw’s.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Research Finds that 90% of Burgers, Steaks, Chicken, and Plant-Based Food Contain Microplastics

A recent study conducted by scientists at the University of Toronto and Ocean Conservancy reveals that the majority of meat and plant-based alternatives are contaminated with tiny plastic particles linked to serious health issues, including cancer. This revelation comes on the heels of another study that exposed bottled water as a carrier of toxic nanoparticles.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Rocket Pollution: The Hidden Cost of the Space Race Boom

Have you heard about the latest buzz in the space world? It’s not just about reaching Mars or discovering new galaxies anymore. The new space race is bringing a twist that’s closer to home – a growing concern for our environment. Yes, you read that right. The booming space economy, while fascinating, is causing a stir with its potential pollution problems.

Click here to read the full story!

10. US Navy Settles in Potomac River Pollution Lawsuit

In a landmark decision that’s making waves, the U.S. Navy has agreed to apply for a Clean Water Act permit for its weapons testing activities on the Potomac River. This move, a response to a lawsuit accusing the Navy of polluting this historic river with hazardous substances, marks a significant shift towards environmental accountability.

Click here to read the full story!

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: