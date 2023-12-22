Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
New research shows that prebiotics, compounds found in plant fiber, may help control urges for high-calorie foods. They may help to promote healthy eating and stop us from reaching for junk food. These findings help to further underscore the gut-brain connection, which refers to the interface between the digestive system and the brain. Findings from the study also show the value of a diet rich in plant-based foods. Consumption of prebiotics may help people to make healthier food choices. The study’s findings were published in the scientific journal Gut.
Prebiotics are found in plant fibers. They can help to improve health and metabolic function. Like probiotics, prebiotics are essential to a healthy gut microbiome. Healthy plant-based diets are naturally rich in prebiotics, which can be found in legumes, bananas, berries, oats, alliums, flaxseeds, jicama, and more.
Before the study, animal experiments showed that the consumption of prebiotics played an important role in the gut-brain connection. However, it was unclear whether these results would apply to humans. So, researchers recruited 59 overweight adults for a study on the effect of prebiotics. All of the adults typically consumed a diet that was high in saturated fats, red meats, and processed foods. The participants were then divided into two groups. Half of them took 30 grams of a prebiotic called inulin. This prebiotic is naturally found in onions, leeks, artichokes, and bananas. The other half took a placebo. Both groups took the supplement for two weeks.
Then, researchers did MRI scans of the participants’ brains while they viewed images of high, medium, and low-calorie foods. During the procedure, the participants rated how much they wanted the food on a scale from one to ten. Imaging of their brains during this process measured how much the participants’ reward systems were activated while making their choices.
After this, researchers repeated the experiment. However, over the next two weeks, participants took the supplement they had not previously. So, those who had taken the placebo over the prior two weeks then took inulin and vice versa. After another two weeks, participants participated in the same MRI activity.
Researchers found that the participants who had taken inulin were more likely to rate low and medium-calorie foods highly. Additionally, their brain’s reward systems showed less activity when they were shown images of high-calorie foods.
These findings highlight the importance of consuming adequate amounts of prebiotics. Additionally, they highlight the effects that having a healthy gut microbiome can have on the brain.
