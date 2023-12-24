Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Glass jars are something many people save, and often the collection grows far too large to ever hope to use them all. Sure, there are tons of ways to repurpose basic mason jars (and even mason jar lids), but eventually, a person has to find new routes— i.e. gifts— for these jars if they aren’t going to be recycled.

Homemade snow globes are easy to make with glass jars, and they can make great Christmas presents or holiday surprises for friends, family, and co-workers. Joining the long list of ways mason jars can help to eliminate waste, these DIY snow globes are perfect for keeping Christmas green.

Without further ado, here is our step-by-step look at transforming old jars into flashy new snow globes.

Materials and Tools

Aside from the jar and lid, only a few ingredients are needed in this recipe. Clear glue, glitter, and warm water are standard. After that, it’s a matter of finding figurines, ornaments, or what-have-you—little houses, Hot Wheels, board game pieces, etc.— to be the centerpiece of the globe.

Glycerin is optional, but it helps to keep the glitter snowflakes suspended longer. Some people say adding a couple of ounces of glue to the water will do the same job.

The only tools that come in handy are a glue gun (if that’s available/necessary) and a spoon for measuring out the glitter and stirring the liquid mixture.

Glue Your Centerpiece

The centerpiece is one central figure, such as a Christmas tree or angel ornament. Otherwise, it might be a collection of smaller items to create a little town or scene. Regardless, the first step is to arrange these pieces on the lid and glue them into place. Be sure to leave space on the edges for the jar and lid to fit back together.

Fill the Jar

While the glue is drying, the next task is to prepare the jar to be a snowy blizzard. First, put in a spoon silver or white glitter. Add a couple of ounces of liquid glue or a few drops of glycerin. Fill the jar with warm water and stir the mixture up well.

Closing up Shop

Once the glue has set securely on the jar lid and the pieces are all locked in place, it can be turned upside down and screwed back onto the jar. The lid should be twisted until it is tight enough to not leak. Then, it should be tested to be sure. If all is well, glue the lid to 1/ prevent the jar from opening and 2/ seal any potential places where leaks could occur.

Finishing Touches and Other Worthwhile Flourishes

At this point, that old mason jar is officially a snow globe. For those looking to go the extra mile, there are a few finishing touches that can add to the ambiance.

Paint the lid. Let it be Christmas red or green if there isn’t some other color that seems more fitting. Consider tying a bit of repurposed ribbon or some garland around the bottom of the snow globe. While it might be a bit late for this particular snow globe, on the next one, it’s worth thinking about the shape and features (such as etching) of the jar. These types of things can add to the craft.

The Environmentally Friendly Holiday

Repurposing stuff to make Christmas gifts is one of many effective ways to keep this holiday more eco-friendly. The beauty of DIY snow globes is that they also help to clear those pantry shelves of empty glass jars awaiting a new purpose.

