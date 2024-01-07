Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.

Through petitions, we can reach those in power and demand justice for others. They are valuable tools for making positive changes in the world. If you are looking for a way to help animals and humans, here are 10 petitions you should sign this week, including Tell Fast Food Chains to Stop Exploiting Prison Labor, Help Ban Wildlife Killing Contests in New Jersey, and Urge California to Ban All Rodeos.

We want to thank you for being the change you wish to see in the world and giving a voice to the voiceless.

1. Tell Fast Food Chains to Stop Exploiting Prison Labor

In a disturbing revelation, it has come to light that major fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, KFC, Wendy’s, and Burger King, are implicated in the exploitation of prison labor in Alabama. This practice, described in a lawsuit as a “modern-day form of slavery,” forces incarcerated individuals to work for little to no pay, benefiting these corporations while violating fundamental human rights and anti-human trafficking laws.

Please sign this petition to insist they stop using prison labor and uphold human rights and dignity in their business operations.

2. Tell the FDA to Set Strict Limits on Lead Levels in Food

WanaBana is a company that sells cutesy little pouches of applesauce and fruit puree, specifically intended for children. Their pouches sometimes feature charming drawings of fruit and spices coming alive, with stick-figure arms and big silly eyes.

But the marketing so far has excluded one big detail – that several of WanaBana’s fruit puree products for kiddos contain extremely high amounts of lead.

Please sign this petition to demand the FDA finally and immediately set strict limits on lead levels in food!

3. Help Strengthen the Endangered Species Act

As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, a pivotal piece of legislation in wildlife Conservation, it is crucial not just to celebrate its past successes but also to strengthen it for future challenges. Recently, Republicans introduced bills threatening to undo the protections for the lesser prairie chicken and the northern long-eared bat. Luckily, President Biden vetoed the attacks, but this highlights the ongoing need for robust legislation to safeguard endangered species for generations to come.

Please sign this petition to urge the U.S. Congress to uphold and strengthen the Endangered Species Act.

4. Help Ban Wildlife Killing Contests in New Jersey

Wildlife killing contests bring people together in the name of death and suffering, and that’s why many states are banning the disgusting tradition altogether.

Source: HSUS/YouTube

Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington have all banned wildlife killing contests, and now New York. Why? Because they are widely considered as exceptionally cruel and shameful. Even many hunters are against these contests, calling the practices used in them “unsportsmanlike.”

These contests are tournaments of death. In them, hunters are incentivized with prizes for killing the most animals, the biggest animals, the smallest animals, and so on. Mama coyotes are killed, leaving their pups to die from starvation, predators, or exposure to the elements. Foxes’ bodies are piled high on top of each other. Bobcats are lured out using fake calls or terrifying dogs that flush them out.

Not only are the methods used during these contests despicable and the scale of the killing horrendous; but the reasons these contests were created aren’t even legitimate. Supporters of wildlife killing contests claim that they keep wildlife populations balanced and regulated. But research tells us that mass killing of predators is ineffective in wildlife management, and only causes harmful patterns of breeding, migration, and ecosystem disruption.

Please sign this petition to protect precious wildlife in New Jersey!

5. Help Save Kiwi Birds in New Zealand

The recent hatching of two kiwi chicks in Wellington, New Zealand, marks a monumental success in the country’s Conservation efforts. This breakthrough, a first in over a century in this region, is a testament to the dedicated work of conservationists. Their commitment to bringing back the kiwi, New Zealand’s iconic national symbol, from the brink of extinction is a story of hope and resilience. However, this is just the beginning, and continued Support and expansion of such Conservation efforts are crucial.

Please sign this petition to urge the New Zealand Department of Conservation to strengthen and continue its Support for Kiwi Conservation.

6. Help Support Humane Polar Bear Management Practices in Canada

In Churchill, Manitoba, a small, remote town known as ‘the polar bear capital of the world,’ a remarkable story of coexistence and Conservation is unfolding. The town’s innovative and humane methods of managing polar bear encounters, including the Polar Bear Alert program and the polar bear holding facility, are making significant strides in balancing human safety with the well-being of these majestic animals. As Climate change continues to affect polar bear habitats, leading to more frequent interactions with humans, it is crucial to Support and enhance these efforts.

Please sign this petition to encourage wildlife authorities and community leaders to sustain and expand their polar bear management practices.

7. Help Manage the Deer Population on Catalina Island with Non-Lethal Methods

On Santa Catalina Island, where children joyfully mistake the local deer for Santa’s reindeer, a controversial proposal to eradicate these animals has caused significant distress among residents and visitors. This proposal to eliminate the entire deer population by shooting them from helicopters not only threatens the gentle creatures that have captivated the hearts of islanders but also challenges the ecological balance of this unique ecosystem.

Please sign this petition to urge the authorities to find non-lethal methods for managing the deer population on Catalina Island.

8. Help Save Half a Million Barred Owls from Being Massacred

The U.S. government is proposing a plan to shoot 500,000 barred owls dead as part of a massive cull in the Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is suggesting this horrible cull to restore the balance between barred owls and northern spotted owls in Washington, Oregon, and California. To carry out the plan, it would grant landowners or land managers permits to shoot or otherwise euthanize the animals.

Please sign this petition to urge the U.S. government to consider alternative options now!

9. Justice for Man Who Dumped Senior Dog in a Dumpster

A man in Florida was recently caught on video dumping a live dog in a dumpster – leaving the 16-year-old nearly-blind Shih Tzu to die.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that he’d left a rope tied around the dog’s neck, and stuffed her inside a trash bag. Meanwhile, the temperatures in Florida had risen, meaning not only would little Xyla have slowly suffocated to death – she would have also been dying from extreme heat.

As the county sheriff’s office stated, “She was on her way to a painful death. … her last moments would have been like drowning from the inside out.”

Please sign this petition to urge authorities to require this man to receive counseling treatment!

10. Urge California to Ban All Rodeos

The Los Angeles City Council’s unanimous vote towards banning harmful rodeo events, such as bull riding and calf roping, is a great step forward for Animal rights in California. Rodeos can cause calves to have punctured lungs, internal organ damage, ripped tendons, torn ligaments, snapped necks, and agonizing deaths.

Source: WFAA/YouTube

Rodeos, with their use of electric prods, flank straps, and spurs, inflict unnecessary pain and suffering on animals, often leading to severe injuries and death. This form of entertainment directly conflicts with compassion and animal welfare values.

As the law progresses toward finalization, it is crucial to Support its implementation in Los Angeles and extend this call for compassion to the entire state of California.

Please sign this petition to Support the passage of the Los Angeles rodeo ban ordinance and urge California to ban all rodeos!

