Nestled in the Caribbean’s tranquil waters, the San Blas archipelago is home to the Indigenous Guna community, whose vibrant culture and resilient spirit have thrived for centuries. However, the tiny island of Gardi Sugdub, housing nearly 1,300 Guna people, faces an existential crisis. Rising sea levels threaten to erase this cultural gem, making the Guna among the first climate refugees in the Americas.

Source: Human Rights Watch/YouTube

For over a hundred years, Gardi Sugdub’s residents have lived in harmony with the sea, their lives intricately woven with the rhythms of the ocean. But now, the same waters that have sustained their unique way of life are encroaching menacingly. The island, merely 0.5m to 1m above sea level, is witnessing alarming rates of flooding, especially during the rainy season. The Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute warns that the sea is rising at 3.4mm per year, predicting a bleak future where the entire island may vanish by 2100.

But the Guna are not standing idly by. In a remarkable display of foresight and resilience, the community has partnered with the Panamanian government to build Isber Yala, a new settlement on the mainland. Unlike their current sea-facing homes, this village will feature prefabricated concrete houses, offering a safer, if starkly different, future. By February 2024, families will start their poignant journey from their ancestral island to this new hope on the mainland.

This story isn’t just about a community adapting to change; it’s about the world waking up to the stark realities of climate change. Gardi Sugdub’s plight is a clarion call for global action. As the Guna prepare to leave their island, they remind us that Climate change is not a distant threat but a current catastrophe, reshaping lives and erasing histories. Join us in sharing their story, a tale of survival, adaptation, and the unbreakable human spirit. As the Guna navigate this transition, their journey underscores the urgent need for comprehensive climate action. Don’t let their story be a whisper in the wind; make it a rallying cry for a sustainable future for all.