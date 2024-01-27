Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has acknowledged “substantial information” in petitions for the listing of eight animals and one plant under the Endangered Species Act. This move underscores the agency’s commitment to protecting vulnerable species and their habitats.

The species now under consideration for protection include the betta hendra and betta rutilans, two types of freshwater fish, the Hickory Nut Gorge green salamander and Yellow-spotted woodland salamander, both salamander species, the pygmy rabbit, the smallest North American rabbit facing threats from wildfires and rabbit hemorrhagic disease, the Railroad Valley toad, one of the smallest western toad species, the Southern Plains bumble bee, whose populations have seen alarming declines due to habitat threats, and the southwest spring firefly, a native firefly species in Arizona facing potential habitat destruction.

These species join the ranks of over 1,300 others currently listed as either endangered or threatened in the United States under the Endangered Species Act, enacted in 1973. Once a species is listed, federal agencies are mandated to ensure that their actions do not jeopardize the well-being of these animals. The Southern Plains bumble bee, in particular, is at the forefront of consideration, given the global decline in bee populations, threatening ecosystems and food security.

The white-margined penstemon, a rare plant species in the Mojave Desert with pink to purple petals, is the only plant currently under review. This demonstrates the agency’s recognition of the importance of preserving not only animal species but also the diverse plant life that contributes to the balance of ecosystems.

