Two sadistic men began by dousing their dog in a flammable agent, then lit him on fire. After he was extremely badly burnt, they grabbed an air rifle and shot him in the head. Then the men found a suitcase and shoved the maimed dog inside. For multiple days, they left him inside a suitcase, locked in a closet. Only then did they finally throw the suitcase – with him in it – into a dumpster outside a local store.

That’s when a store employee became suspicious after hearing a pained dog crying out and smelling an odd odor.

Miraculously, Samsonite somehow managed to survive. After officials rescued him, he received extensive veterinary care and very slowly recovered. He is now doing well. Meanwhile, authorities have arrested both men, who were convicted of animal cruelty.

But anyone who would not only harm but genuinely torture an animal, needs serious psychological help immediately. Please sign this petition to mandate intensive counseling for these two men to help prevent future violence and cruelty!

