On Santa Catalina Island, where children joyfully mistake the local deer for Santa’s reindeer, a controversial proposal to eradicate these animals has caused significant distress among residents and visitors. This proposal to eliminate the entire deer population by shooting them from helicopters not only threatens the gentle creatures that have captivated the hearts of islanders but also challenges the ecological balance of this unique ecosystem.

Please sign this petition to urge the authorities to find non-lethal methods for managing the deer population on Catalina Island.

