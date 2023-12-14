Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Animal lovers and dog experts in San Francisco are currently standing up against a man who they say is using abusive, cruel practices and selling them to pet parents as supposed “dog training.”

Source: KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA/YouTube

The man’s methods include violence and pain as methods for forcing “uncontrollable” dogs to come to heel. While some pet parents swear by his tactics, no animal should be exposed to cruelty for any reason.

This man doesn’t only hold trainings in San Francisco. He travels the U.S., holding one-day sample training sessions for pet owners all over the nation. That means he’s sharing his pain-inducing, violent methods with many, many pet parents – and that many dogs are feeling the impact.

Negative reinforcement is often extremely confusing to animals, who only learn what not to do to avoid suffering upsetting consequences, but fail to learn what pet parents want. It’s also, simply put, abusive. No animal should be subjected to pain or violence.

Please sign this petition to demand an end to these abusive teachings!

