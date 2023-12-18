Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Canada’s recent landmark ban on the domestic trade of elephant ivory and rhino horn is a breakthrough for wildlife Conservation. This bold move throws the spotlight on Australia, where despite strict compliance with international agreements, there’s a glaring inconsistency within the country’s borders. Australia’s states and territories each have their own set of rules regarding wildlife product trade, creating a patchwork of laws that leave these endangered species vulnerable.

Please sign this petition to call on the Australian government to enact a ban on the domestic trade of elephant ivory and rhino horn.

Australia Must Follow Canada's Lead and Ban Domestic Elephant Ivory and Rhino Horn Trade Click Here to Sign Petition

