Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Canada has officially banned cosmetics animal testing and trade, marking the culmination of a ten-year campaign led by Cruelty Free International and in collaboration with The Body Shop. The prohibition, which came into effect on December 22, is part of the Budget Implementation Act (Bill C-47).

Source: HSUS/YouTube

The law not only outlaws cosmetics animal testing but also prohibits the sale of cosmetics relying on new animal testing data for safety assessment. Additionally, the legislation addresses the issue of false or misleading labeling related to animal testing practices, reinforcing transparency and ethical standards in the beauty industry.

The journey towards a cruelty-free Canada began in 2013 when Cruelty Free International first engaged with the Minister of Health of Canada, advocating for a harmonization of the country’s policies with global advancements in banning animal testing for cosmetics. The long-awaited December 22 marks the final chapter of this dedicated and unwavering campaign, with Canada becoming the 44th country to enact laws limiting or ending cosmetics animal testing and sales.

Monica Engebretson, Head of Public Affairs North America at Cruelty Free International, said “We applaud the Canadian government for fulfilling the wishes of the vast majority of its citizens, who have long supported this ban. This was a unifying issue that earned cross-party Support in Canada and matches the progress we are seeing around the world as consumers, companies, regulators, and advocates come together to achieve a common goal of ensuring that animals won’t suffer for the sake of cosmetics anywhere.”

While Canada celebrates this significant achievement, attention is drawn to the United States, where the federal Humane Cosmetics Act is yet to be passed, despite 11 states having implemented their own cruelty-free cosmetics legislation. Engebretson expressed hope that the United States would follow Canada’s example, especially considering that over one-third of U.S. residents already live in states with cruelty-free cosmetics laws.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: