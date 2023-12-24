Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Canada has officially banned cosmetics animal testing and trade, marking the culmination of a ten-year campaign led by Cruelty Free International and in collaboration with The Body Shop. The prohibition, which came into effect on December 22, is part of the Budget Implementation Act (Bill C-47).
Source: HSUS/YouTube
The law not only outlaws cosmetics animal testing but also prohibits the sale of cosmetics relying on new animal testing data for safety assessment. Additionally, the legislation addresses the issue of false or misleading labeling related to animal testing practices, reinforcing transparency and ethical standards in the beauty industry.
The journey towards a cruelty-free Canada began in 2013 when Cruelty Free International first engaged with the Minister of Health of Canada, advocating for a harmonization of the country’s policies with global advancements in banning animal testing for cosmetics. The long-awaited December 22 marks the final chapter of this dedicated and unwavering campaign, with Canada becoming the 44th country to enact laws limiting or ending cosmetics animal testing and sales.
Monica Engebretson, Head of Public Affairs North America at Cruelty Free International, said “We applaud the Canadian government for fulfilling the wishes of the vast majority of its citizens, who have long supported this ban. This was a unifying issue that earned cross-party Support in Canada and matches the progress we are seeing around the world as consumers, companies, regulators, and advocates come together to achieve a common goal of ensuring that animals won’t suffer for the sake of cosmetics anywhere.”
While Canada celebrates this significant achievement, attention is drawn to the United States, where the federal Humane Cosmetics Act is yet to be passed, despite 11 states having implemented their own cruelty-free cosmetics legislation. Engebretson expressed hope that the United States would follow Canada’s example, especially considering that over one-third of U.S. residents already live in states with cruelty-free cosmetics laws.
Not Your Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Chile Celebrates Landmark Ban on Animal Testing in Cosmetics
- Watch These Celebrities React to Animal Testing Videos
- New Zealand’s Massey University Pledges to Stop Animal Testing When Possible
- California Passes Law That Will Help Reduce Animal Testing in Laboratories
- The Ethics of Animal Testing
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments