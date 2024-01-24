Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!

Here you’ll find different categories of news and links to each article published! Enjoy!

1. Cranky Chihuahua Has the Most Relatable Expression After Being Woken Up

One cranky Chihuahua is cracking up viewers with her relatable expression after being woken up from a nap. The funny pup lives in Bergen, Norway with her human. Recently, a video showing her reaction to being awakened from her sleep to go on a walk has gone viral.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Sweet Video Shows Vet Staff Singing to Calm Nervous Pooch

The veterinarian’s office is a stressful experience for many companion animals. These nerves can often make vet staff’s jobs extra difficult. However, recently one vet’s office shared a video showing how they calm down anxious patients.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Reddit Post Shows Dumpster Full of Cat Food, Proves Food Waste Is Ubiquitous

A post shared to the subreddit r/DumpsterDiving highlights how prevalent food waste truly is. However, it is not only human food that is wasted. The post shows a dumpster filled with bags of discarded cat food. This image highlights how ubiquitous food waste is. Accompanying the photo is a caption that reads, “What a waste”. The post does not identify what store threw away the food, or why.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Hawaiian Sea Turtles are Basking on Beaches and Have Gathered Crowds

Every evening on Poipu Beach in Hawaii, Hawaiian green sea turtles, known as honu, make their way onto the sand, captivating both locals and tourists. However, this nightly ritual is a recent phenomenon, raising unique challenges for conservationists and beachgoers.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Lone Giraffe Rescued from Harsh Conditions Embarks on Journey to Safari Park

A lone giraffe named Benito is set to embark on a 1,200-mile journey from Ciudad Juarez near the Mexican-US border to Africam Safari in the central state of Puebla. This move comes after a successful campaign led by animal rights activists who advocated for Benito’s relocation to more suitable living conditions.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Tragedy Strikes as 10-Year-Old Bitten by Shark During Resort Expedition

A recent incident at the Atlantis Bahamas resort has raised concerns about the safety of shark tank expeditions after a 10-year-old boy was bitten by a shark during an in-water experience. The incident occurred at the resort’s shark tank just days after guests were seen near the underwater beasts, raising questions about the safety protocols in place.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Number of Abandoned Dogs Grows Along the U.S-Mexico Border

An animal rescue has recently drawn attention to a growing problem facing the Mexico-United States border. Big Dog Ranch Rescue is asking people to please Donate and raise awareness around the growing number of dogs who have been abandoned at the border. The growing number of abandoned dogs needing assistance in the region has drawn attention from both media and Animal rights groups.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Why Some Animals Turn White in the Winter

In the northern wilderness, each fall local wildlife undergoes a remarkable transformation. Foxes, hares, and partridges are among the select few species that adapt to the changing seasons by transforming the color of their fur or feathers. But why do they do this?

Click here to read the full story!

9. Radical incrementalism: The Game-Changing Climate Solution You Haven’t Heard About

In an astonishing breakthrough, scientists from Oregon State University are rewriting the playbook for tackling Climate change. This isn’t your usual climate change spiel; it’s a bold, new vision that merges environmental sustainability with socio-economic justice. Think of it as a strategy that not only cools our planet but also heals our societies.

Click here to read the full story!

10. NYC Schools Make Waves with Climate change Education

In an exciting move, New York City schools are set to revolutionize education by integrating Climate change into their curriculum, joining a trailblazing group of states focusing on environmental education. Picture this: third graders, like those in Kristy Neumeister’s class, eagerly discussing books like “Rain School” and exploring the impacts of climate change – right from their classroom floors!

Click here to read the full story!

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: