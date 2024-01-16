Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Sweet Former Shelter Cat Spoons Human in Adorable Video

Rescuing an animal is truly the best. Given a second chance at life, these animals are often the best companions. One sweet former shelter cat named Dre is proof of this. An adorable video that shows the kitty spooning her human is going viral on TikTok.

2. Friendship Between Orphaned Baby Monkey and Kitten Goes Viral

The sweet friendship between an orphaned baby monkey and a kitten is melting hearts on social media. The duo lives at the animal sanctuary Twala Trust in Zimbabwe.

3. Ultra-Processed Foods Don’t Actually Taste Better Than Healthier Options, Says Study

A new report which was put forth by the World Economic Forum’s New Frontiers of Nutrition community in conjunction with Accenture says that ultra-processed foods aren’t tastier than healthy options. Instead, the research suggests that preference for ultra-processed foods can be traced back to times when food access was more unstable.

4. Chile Takes Historic Step in Banning Cosmetic Animal Testing!

Chile has officially banned cosmetic animal testing, along with the manufacturing, import, and marketing of cosmetics tested on animals from other parts of the world. The unanimous decision was made by the full Senate session, chaired by Juan Antonio Coloma, on December 20, marking a significant victory for animal rights advocates and organizations.

5. Allegations of Animal Abuse Surface Against Sloth Encounters in Long Island

The Sloth Encounters, an Islip, Long Island petting zoo has been accused of mistreating its animals by the Humane Society of the United States. The organization conducted an undercover investigation in November, revealing disturbing practices allegedly taking place within the establishment that offer educational experiences with a variety of animals, including sloths, capybaras, and kangaroos.

6. Successful Rescue Operation in Bangkok Leads to Arrest of Wildlife Traffickers

Thai authorities have successfully stopped an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Bangkok, resulting in the rescue of more than 1,000 animals and the arrest of three Vietnamese nationals. The successful intervention was carried out by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

7. Unprecedented Bird Flu Outbreak Threatens Fragile Ecosystem in Sub-Antarctic Region

An alarming and highly contagious outbreak of bird flu in the sub-Antarctic has taken a concerning turn, spreading from birds to mammals, according to officials from the United Kingdom. The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) first confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in brown skuas on Bird Island, South Georgia in October. Now, the disease has been detected in elephant and fur seals in South Georgia, raising significant concerns about the impact on the fragile ecosystem of the region.

8. Canadian Court Upholds Convictions for Animal rights Activists

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has maintained the convictions of Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer, who were found guilty in 2022 of criminal break and enter and mischief. Their charges stem from their participation in a peaceful sit-in at Excelsior Hog Farm, a factory pig farm in Abbotsford, BC, notorious for its repeated exposure to extreme animal cruelty.

9. Green Spaces, Stronger Bones: How Nature is Building Healthier Kids

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found that children living near greener environments exhibit significantly stronger bones, akin to half a year’s natural bone growth. This revelation, stemming from a recent study, suggests that proximity to nature could be a key player in ensuring lifelong health benefits.

