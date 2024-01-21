Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.

Through petitions, we can reach those in power and demand justice for others. They are valuable tools for making positive changes in the world. If you are looking for a way to help animals and humans, here are 10 petitions you should sign this week, including Help Save Alaska’s Snow Crabs, Justice for Man Who Intentionally Ran Over Deer in Florida, and Tell the DOJ to Investigate Unmarked Graves Behind Jail in Mississippi.

We want to thank you for being the change you wish to see in the world and giving a voice to the voiceless.

1. Help Hold Dog-Abusing Daycare Worker Accountable

Our hearts break for the dogs that were victimized recently by a part-time employee at Pawlywood, a dog daycare and boarding facility in Long Island, New York. What these dogs went through must have been terrifying and painful. That’s why we’re demanding true and complete justice for these pups and their family.

Please sign this petition to demand that prosecutors ensure that this man can never work with or live with animals again!

2. Help Support Kiwi Conservation in New Zealand

The recent hatching of two kiwi chicks in Wellington, New Zealand, marks a monumental success in the country’s Conservation efforts. This breakthrough, a first in over a century in this region, is a testament to the dedicated work of conservationists. Their commitment to bringing back the kiwi, New Zealand’s iconic national symbol, from the brink of extinction is a story of hope and resilience. However, this is just the beginning, and continued Support and expansion of such Conservation efforts are crucial.

Please sign this petition to urge the New Zealand Department of Conservation to strengthen and continue its Support for Kiwi Conservation.

3. Help Save 500,000 Owls from Being Culled

The U.S. government is proposing a plan to shoot 500,000 barred owls dead as part of a massive cull in the Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is suggesting this horrible cull to restore the balance between barred owls and northern spotted owls in Washington, Oregon, and California. To carry out the plan, it would grant landowners or land managers permits to shoot or otherwise euthanize the animals.

Please sign this petition to urge the U.S. government to consider alternative options now!

4. Tell California to Ban All Rodeos

The Los Angeles City Council’s unanimous vote towards banning harmful rodeo events, such as bull riding and calf roping, is a great step forward for Animal rights in California. Rodeos can cause calves to have punctured lungs, internal organ damage, ripped tendons, torn ligaments, snapped necks, and agonizing deaths.

Source: WFAA/YouTube

Rodeos, with their use of electric prods, flank straps, and spurs, inflict unnecessary pain and suffering on animals, often leading to severe injuries and death. This form of entertainment directly conflicts with compassion and animal welfare values.

As the law progresses toward finalization, it is crucial to Support its implementation in Los Angeles and extend this call for compassion to the entire state of California.

Please sign this petition to Support the passage of the Los Angeles rodeo ban ordinance and urge California to ban all rodeos!

5. Help Protect Viral Seal from Humans

Neil the Seal is a 1,300-pound southern elephant seal who has become a viral sensation in Tasmania. However, there is growing concern for his welfare. Neil’s adventures, while amusing and endearing to many, underscore the potential risks when such a large wild animal becomes too accustomed to human interaction. We must ensure Neil’s safety is prioritized by authorities.

Please sign this petition to call on authorities to protect Neil from harm, while educating the public on maintaining a respectful distance. 6. Give Nature the Legal Right to Exist in Ireland The global rights of nature movement is poised for an incredible win. Ireland, which declared a national biodiversity emergency back in 2019, could soon add amendments to its constitution enshrining nature’s right to exist! Please sign this petition to ask Ireland to be the first of many countries this year to give nature the legal right to exist! 7. Tell the DOJ to Investigate Unmarked Graves Behind a Jail in Mississippi When Bettersen Wade’s son Dexter went missing, she didn’t know what to do. Distraught, she searched for answers, but no one seemed to have any information. Source: FOX 26 Houston/YouTube Until now. Recently, 215 bodies were discovered in a pauper’s graveyard behind a county jail near Jackson, Mississippi. Dexter was among them. Dexter’s mother learned that a police officer had hit Dexter with his car and killed him – then brought his body to the mass gravesite behind the jail, where he was buried without ceremony. No one ever notified his family, even though he had a wallet in his front pocket with his name, address, and ID. It was still there after his body was exhumed. Please sign this petition to demand justice! The U.S. Department of Justice must now investigate this corrupt and chilling county! 8. Help Save Alaska’s Snow Crabs The alarming decline in snow crab populations in Kodiak, Alaska, has created an urgent need for Conservation and climate action. For the second consecutive year, the snow crab fishing season has been canceled due to a drastic 90% drop in their numbers. Please sign this petition to demand NOAA and the U.S. Department of Commerce take immediate steps to safeguard the future of snow crabs! 9. Demand the New South Wales Government Abandon Its Cruel Horse Slaughter Scheme The New South Wales government in Australia has approved a trial policy of shooting wild horses to death. Even worse, it’s claiming this cull is somehow humane! This supposedly “humane” cull involves chasing frightened horses with helicopters and then gunning them down from the sky with a “repeat shooting” policy. This is terrifying for the animals! On top of that, most horses were shot a truly shocking number of times. On average, each horse was shot upwards of seven times. Some had as many as 15 bullet wounds. Culls aren’t only terrorizing for animals, they’re also ineffective. And the New South Wales government should know that. It first began trying to cull feral horses back in 2021, but the population of wild horses has only increased since then. So it’s chasing and gunning down these animals – for what? Clearly not for population control, since this tactic doesn’t even work. Please sign this petition to demand the New South Wales government abandon its cruel horse slaughter scheme! 10. Justice for Man Who Intentionally Ran Over Deer in Florida In a truly sickening display, a man in Florida recently used his 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe to torment local wildlife. His goal? Chase down, drive over, and torture as many deer as possible, filming the whole thing to later post on TikTok. This isn’t his first offense of mistreating animals and ignoring the law, either. In 2021, he had a whole slew of offenses having to do with wildlife, including taking a fawn from their mother and illegally holding them captive. Please sign this petition demanding that Clay Neil Kinney have his license revoked forever.

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: