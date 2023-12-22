Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A volcano is erupting in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, posing a potential threat to the nearby town of Grindavik. The eruption, which occurred late on Monday night, followed the emergence and rapid growth of a two-mile-long crack in the region. As the Icelandic Meteorological Office issued alerts, nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from Grindavik, a fishing town southwest of Reykjavik. This earthquake activity is putting Iceland’s capital at risk for gas pollution.
The Reykjanes Peninsula is situated approximately 30 miles southwest of the capital city. While the region has witnessed several eruptions in recent years, this latest event is considered a significant eruption, prompting heightened alerts from authorities.
Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland’s civil protection and emergency management, emphasized the magnitude of the eruption, calling it a “big eruption.” The Icelandic Met Office indicated that the magma’s movement southwest could potentially pose an immediate risk to Grindavik, urging residents to exercise caution and avoid the affected areas.
Volcanologist Haraldur Sigurdsson explained that the eruption is characterized by fountains of magma, without the explosive force seen in some volcanic events. However, fellow volcanologist Dougal Jerram cautioned that the duration of the eruption remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from days to months.
Despite the potential risks, Reykjavik’s international airport has remained open, and disruption to air travel is currently deemed unlikely. Professor Matthew Watson, an expert in volcanoes and climate at the University of Bristol, noted that this type of eruption typically produces minimal ash, reducing the likelihood of grounding planes.
Tourists, however, are advised to exercise caution and adhere to official guidelines. Dr. Sam Mitchell from the University of Bristol highlighted the challenges of monitoring the eruption in near-constant darkness, complicating the assessment of the affected areas.
