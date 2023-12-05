Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Overtourism at Mount Fuji in Japan is causing serious environmental damage. Each year, the number of tourists seeking to climb all or part of the famous mountain has increased tremendously. In 2012, approximately 2 million people visited Mt. Fuji’s fifth most popular hiking station. By 2019, that number had more than doubled – to 5 million people.

Source: Reuters/YouTube

Officials in Japan say that in recent years, those numbers have skyrocketed even more as international tourists seek to shake off the isolation from the COVID pandemic.

Please sign this petition to urge Japanese authorities to create stricter enforcement mechanisms, to ensure tourists don’t trample on and pollute Mt. Fuji!

