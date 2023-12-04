Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Two sadistic men began by dousing their dog in a flammable agent, then lit him on fire. After he was extremely badly burnt, they grabbed an air rifle and shot him in the head. Then the men found a suitcase and shoved the maimed dog inside. For multiple days, they left him inside a suitcase, locked in a closet. Only then did they finally throw the suitcase – with him in it – into a dumpster outside a local store.
That’s when a store employee became suspicious after hearing the sounds of a pained dog crying out and smelling an odd odor.
Miraculously, Samsonite somehow managed to survive. After officials rescued him, he received extensive veterinary care and very slowly recovered. He is now doing well. Meanwhile, authorities have arrested both men, who were convicted of animal cruelty.
But anyone who would not only harm but genuinely torture an animal, needs serious psychological help immediately. Please sign this petition to mandate intensive counseling for these two men to help prevent future violence and cruelty!
