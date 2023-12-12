Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Right now, there is a thriving industry that is threatening to maim, torture, and kill nearly half the world’s donkeys. While transported thousands of miles to slaughter, these donkeys have no room to move. There is no access to food or water. Some of them suffer the entire journey with severed hooves or legs. Then, they are killed for their skin, and their lives and bodies are discarded like trash.

Source: PETA/YouTube

Ejiao is a gelatin made from donkey hides. It is used mainly in cosmetics and traditional Chinese medicines, and an estimated 5 million donkeys a year are slaughtered to fulfill the demand for it. At that rate, nearly half of the globe’s donkey population could be wiped out in just a few years. The ejiao industry has been aggressively sourcing donkeys from around the world to supply this illicit industry — both creating an animal cruelty crisis, and a humanitarian one.

Luckily, US lawmakers have reintroduced the Ejiao Act in the House of Representatives. This would cut the industry that is killing donkeys out of the United States, protecting these animals from cruelty and decimation. Please sign this petition to Support the Ejiao Act and help protect donkeys!

