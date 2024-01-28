Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.

Through petitions, we can reach those in power and demand justice for others. They are valuable tools for making positive changes in the world. If you are looking for a way to help animals and humans, here are 10 petitions you should sign this week, including Urge World Governments to Ban Plastic Products, Tell the USDA to Rewrite Its Dietary Guidelines, and Tell the UK to Stop Giving Tax Breaks to the Fishing Industry.

We want to thank you for being the change you wish to see in the world and giving a voice to the voiceless.

1. Urge the LAPD to Curb Its Use of Helicopters

Several celebrities have received backlash for their use of private jets, but LAPD helicopters have released more than twice the amount of emissions as the public figure who has the highest private jet emissions. On top of that, these helicopters are often used for standard patrolling instead of emergencies. Please sign this petition to urge the LAPD to curb its use of helicopters!

2. Urge World Governments to Ban Plastic Products for Food and Beverages

You’ve probably already heard that, on average, we’re drinking a credit card’s worth of microplastics every single week. That already sounded bad, but now we’re learning more information – and it’s worse.

Researchers just published a groundbreaking study showing that, on average, plastic water bottles sold at grocery stores contain 240,000 pieces of nanoplastics that then spread throughout our bodies.

Nanoplastics are even tinier than microplastics – which makes them more dangerous for human health. They shed from plastic products, including water bottles and takeaway food containers.

There’s one way to stop this horrible trend now: companies must no longer be allowed to produce or use plastic products for food and beverages. Please sign this petition to urge major world governments to ban these products!

3. Help Save Half a Million Barred Owls from Being Slaughtered

The U.S. government is proposing a plan to shoot 500,000 barred owls dead as part of a massive cull in the Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is suggesting this horrible cull to restore the balance between barred owls and northern spotted owls in Washington, Oregon, and California. To carry out the plan, it would grant landowners or land managers permits to shoot or otherwise euthanize the animals.

Please sign this petition to urge the U.S. government to consider alternative options now!

4. Help Save Whales by Demanding Proper Enforcement of Speed Zones for Boats

A young whale was minding its own business off the coast of South Carolina when suddenly a ship sped in out of nowhere. The vessel crashed into the weeks-old North Atlantic right whale calf, leaving it severely injured.

Sadly, this collision could have been prevented if the ship had been obeying mandatory speed laws. These mandatory slow zones were implemented specifically to protect ocean wildlife, including critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. But, like 80% of other boats in the area, this vessel violated the speed caps.

Please sign this petition to demand proper enforcement of these speed zones!

5. Tell the UK to Stop Giving Tax Breaks to the Fishing Industry

Imagine our oceans emptied of fish, their vibrant ecosystems irreversibly damaged. This haunting scenario is becoming a stark reality, fueled by the UK government’s £1.8 billion in tax breaks for the fishing industry over the past decade. These subsidies are not just numbers on a page; they represent a direct threat to the very heart of our marine world, encouraging destructive fishing practices that are depleting fish populations and harming our planet.

Please sign this petition to demand that DEFRA end these devastating tax breaks and protect our oceans from ecological collapse.

6. Tell Governments to Stop Ticketing Homeless People for Sleeping in Public Spaces

In cities across the United States, unhoused people are being punished simply for existing without a home. This is the harsh reality faced by countless homeless individuals across the United States, as they are ticketed for sleeping in public spaces — a direct consequence of their circumstances. This practice not only worsens their struggles but also challenges the very essence of human dignity and compassion.

Please sign this petition to urge state governments to enact laws that prohibit ticketing homeless individuals for sleeping in public spaces.

7. Help Keep Abused Animals and Kids Together

Authorities have responded to a horrific case of animal and child abuse in Edmonton, Canada. For years, a father and his partner tortured seven young children and multiple pets in their care – including through beatings, stranglings, other forms of assault, and malnourishment.

He even apparently applied a shock collar to some of the young children, who ranged in age from 2 to 13 years old, as a way to punish them.

Please sign this petition to urge authorities to implement a plan that will keep them connected as a way to build resiliency!

8. Tell the USDA to Rewrite Its Dietary Guidelines

Dietary guidelines in the U.S. are almost completely bogus. They were severely influenced by lobbyists, not doctors, and are not grounded in health science. That’s why, to this day, they have heavily promoted eating meat, dairy, and eggs – even though this is not what’s best for us or the Earth.

Source: PLANT BASED NEWS/YouTube

As a result, these guidelines have been fueling Climate change and wide-ranging health issues by encouraging inappropriate levels of meat consumption for generations. Yet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been unwilling to change its dietary recommendations. Why? Because of those same factory farm lobbyists we mentioned earlier.

It’s also responsible for poisoning our bodies with food-based carcinogens, to the point that the WHO has gotten involved by labeling meat as frightening cancer-causing. On top of that, factory farms have faced significant lawsuits recently for poisoning the air and water of low-income and BIPOC communities near industrial farms with toxic feces-infused waste.

Please sign this petition to urge the USDA to rewrite its dietary guidelines that promoted the use of meat, dairy, and egg products.

9. Demand Texas Have Stricter Oversight and Accountability for Its K9 Trainers

In a shocking revelation, numerous non-law enforcement customers have alleged severe abuse against a K9 dog trainer with possible links to Texas law enforcement agencies. Over 100 members in a Facebook group have shared disturbing photos and videos, allegedly showing the trainer and associates kicking and choking dogs. These allegations, supported by veterinary reports and photographic evidence, paint a grim picture of systemic animal cruelty.

Please sign this petition to insist that Texas Law Enforcement have stricter oversight and accountability with its K9 trainers.

10. Justice for Man Who Shot Dogs and Ran an Illegal Slaughterhouse on Long Island

The idea of an illegal, personal slaughterhouse sounds like something straight out of a horror film. But for a large group of animals in Long Island, New York, it was a very real place where they were being held captive. There, a man was keeping dogs, pigs, goats, cows, and chickens prisoner, depriving them of clean water and food — and slowly killing them, one by one.

Authorities became aware of the nightmare situation when a one-year-old German Shepherd arrived at a local vet with a gunshot wound to his head that had left him paralyzed. A witness had found this poor pup on the Long Island man’s property, so police went there to investigate. What they found was sickening.

Not only had this man shot the German Shepherd intentionally, but he had shot and killed a 6-month-old puppy named Cranky just weeks earlier! Cranky had been disobedient (what puppy isn’t?), so the man shot him in the back. He then shot and killed Cranky when someone else on the property tried to comfort and help the poor pup. Clearly, this man isn’t at all phased by terrorizing and endangering the lives of both animals and humans alike.

But if what he did to these dogs wasn’t proof enough, police found an excess of horrors still to come. Nearly a dozen more dogs, and a “multitude” of pigs, cows, chickens, goats, and sheep living in misery. Allegedly there were dead animals and horrific displays of body parts everywhere. The smells, sights, and sounds must have been unbearable for rescuers.

Please sign this petition to demand true justice for these poor animals!

