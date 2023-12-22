Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the environmental toll on the narrow strip of land is reaching catastrophic levels, reminiscent of the devastation from a 23-day war 15 years ago. A recent UNDP fact-finding report reveals that the current war, now 70 days in, is causing irreversible damage to the environment, with severe consequences for the region’s air, water, wildlife, and overall ecological balance.
One alarming aspect of the environmental degradation is the spike in air Pollution, a result of various factors, including the use of white phosphorus by Israel, as confirmed by Human Rights Watch in October. White phosphorus, a highly toxic chemical, not only poses a severe and fatal threat to human life but also inflicts lasting damage to the environment. Khaled El-Sayed, managing director of the Synerjies Center for International and Strategic Studies, emphasizes that the intense heat generated during the combustion of such bombs alters soil properties, reducing fertility and increasing the risk of soil-borne diseases.
The situation is dire for the residents of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where overcrowding has surged to alarming levels. Once home to around 400,000 people, Khan Younis is now accommodating more than a million residents in just over 21 square miles. The municipality is grappling with sewage water inundation, exacerbated by the limited fuel supplies entering the Strip, paralyzing essential utilities and services. Ahmed Al-Astal, a resident, expresses not only concerns about the immediate threat of drowning in contaminated water but also the long-term risks of chronic illness for his grandchildren.
The conflict has also triggered a garbage crisis, with over one million people living in cramped spaces producing a threefold increase in solid garbage. Limited resources and scarce fuel supplies hinder the municipality’s ability to handle this surge, resulting in garbage collection only three times a week, compared to the daily service before the war.
Agricultural lands have suffered extensive and unprecedented destruction as well. Olive and citrus groves, along with vegetable fields, have become collateral damage, raising concerns about food security in the region.
The impact of the conflict on public health is alarming, with a rise in acute respiratory infections, diarrhea, lice, scabies, and other fast-spreading diseases reported by the World Health Organization. The shutdown of treatment and desalination plants, coupled with hazardous medical waste and bodies under the rubble, contributes to a looming public health disaster, according to Nasreen Tamimi, head of the Palestinian Environmental Quality Authority.
