Neil the Seal is a 1,300-pound southern elephant seal who has become a viral sensation in Tasmania. However, there is growing concern for his welfare. Neil’s adventures, while amusing and endearing to many, underscore the potential risks when such a large wild animal becomes too accustomed to human interaction. We must ensure Neil’s safety is prioritized by authorities.

Please sign this petition to call on authorities to protect Neil from harm, while educating the public on maintaining a respectful distance.

