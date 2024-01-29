Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

An investigation by the Animal rights group PETA has discovered yet another horrible animal experiment carried out on mice by food manufacturing conglomerate Ajinomoto. In the experiment, small mice were placed in an enclosure with larger, more aggressive mice. The larger mice then attacked the smaller mice. This caused stress for the smaller mouse.

However, this is not the end of the experiment’s cruelty. The small mice were then starved and denied water, Instead, they were forced to ingest liquids that contained MSG. Researchers then drew blood from the mice before killing them. The mice were then dissected so that researchers could see how the MSG liquid affected them.

This experiment took place at Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia. It was funded by MSG manufacturer Ajinomoto. Subsidiaries of this conglomerate include Tai Pei, Ling Ling, and José Olé. All of these companies claim that their food products are not tested on animals. However, this does not appear to be the case. Ajinomoto has bankrolled other horrific, cruel experiments.

The experiment conducted on the innocent mice supposedly investigated stress-related causes of eating disorders. Yet, due to the vast differences between the physiology and psychology of mice and humans, the findings of the test cannot be applied to humans.

Animal testing is horrific and cruel. As in this study, many of the results cannot be applied to humans. Additionally, alternative methods of testing products and medications exist. Corporations and governments must move away from animal testing towards cruelty-free, humane methods of testing products.

Sign this petition to Stop This Cruel Animal Testing!

