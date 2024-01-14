Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

More than 100 wild animals, including frogs, shrews, and snakes, fell victim to a devastating wildfire in Texas. The concrete border wall, erected along the US-Mexico border, became an unexpected barrier, trapping these creatures within its confines.

Internal memos from the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), obtained by an environmental group, shed light on the aftermath of the wildfire in the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge. The federally protected area witnessed a mile-long stretch of burned animals, highlighting the concrete border wall’s role in hindering their escape from the rapidly spreading fire.

According to a biologist’s email who surveyed the area post-wildfire, the border wall “impeded the escape of wildlife from the fire.” This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the broader impact the border wall can have on wildlife movement, particularly in emergencies like wildfires.

The casualties included 100 frogs, likely native Rio Grande leopard frogs, six cane toads, two shrews, six tarantula spiders, a yellow-billed cuckoo, a groove-billed ani cuckoo, and a dozen snakes of various species. The animals, unable to navigate the wall, succumbed to the fire, with some birds potentially attempting to outpace the flames but hitting the barrier and perishing.

Environmentalists, including Laiken Jordahl, a southwest Conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, argue that such incidents underscore the dangers posed by border barriers to wildlife. The FWS declined to comment on the matter.

Approximately 40% of the entire 1,950-mile US-Mexico border is now fenced off, a result of construction during the Bush and Trump administrations. Despite campaign promises to halt wall construction, the Biden administration has continued building new sections.

The incident occurred at a Bush-era section of the concrete pedestrian fencing, built at the edge of the floodplain along existing earthen levees, structures that wildlife could previously cross unimpeded. Some reports suggest that the wall might have contained the fire, but this comes at the cost of trapping animals in emergencies.

