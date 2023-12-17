Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These vegan scalloped potatoes are rich, creamy, and oozing with cheesy flavor! Thinly sliced potatoes are layered with a velvety cream sauce and shredded vegan cheese and baked until golden brown and bubbly. This dairy-free version of a classic comfort food is perfect for the holidays or any festive occasion!
Scalloped Potatoes [Vegan]
Serves
8
Ingredients You Need for Scalloped Potatoes [Vegan]
For the Potatoes:
- 2 1/2 pounds white potatoes (washed)
- 1/4 cup vegan butter
- 1/2 large white or yellow onion (diced)
- 4 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups soy milk
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 teaspoon salt (plus more to taste)
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper (plus more to taste)
- 1 cup shredded vegan cheddar cheese
For Serving (Optional):
- Fresh herbs (parsley, chives, dill, etc.)
How to Prepare Scalloped Potatoes [Vegan]
For the Potatoes:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and grease a 9×9 baking pan with vegan butter.
- With a mandolin or sharp knife, slice the potatoes into very thin rounds. Transfer the slices into a large mixing bowl and cover the top with a damp paper towel.
For the Cream Sauce:
- In a wide saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced onions and sauté for 4-5 minutes until translucent. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
- Sprinkle the flour over top, then stir the mixture for another 1-2 minutes until the flour is fully incorporated and smooth.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low, then slowly pour in the soy milk while whisking constantly. Repeat the same process for the vegetable broth.
- Bring the mixture to a simmer for 6-7 minutes until it’s slightly thickened. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, adding more as you see fit.
For the Assembly:
- Add a layer of potato slices to the bottom of the baking pan, then top them with about a third of the sauce, spreading it evenly across the whole layer.
- Add another layer, then more sauce. Repeat the layering one more time until the potatoes and cream sauce are gone. Sprinkle shredded vegan cheese on top.
- Cover the top of the scalloped potatoes with foil and bake for 45 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for another 15 minutes. You can also broil the dish at the end to brown the cheese more.
- Let your vegan scalloped potatoes cool for 5-10 minutes, then slice and garnish with fresh herbs like parsley or chives. Happy eating!
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments