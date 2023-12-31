Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Here’s a hearty and nutritious plant-based fall meal. Made with wholesome ingredients, this stew combines the earthy richness of red lentils with the vibrant sweetness of butternut squash or Kuri pumpkin.
Red Lentil and Pumpkin Stew [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Red Lentil and Pumpkin Stew [Vegan]
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 leek, finely chopped
- 2-3 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 cup dry red lentils, rinsed with a sieve under running tap water
- 2 cups (500 grams) butternut squash or Kuri pumpkin, cubed * see note
- Spices: 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, 1 tsp sweet paprika, 1-2 teaspoons finely grated ginger root, 1 teaspoon curry powder, one pinch (1/8 teaspoon) of cayenne pepper.
- 3 to 4 cups vegetable broth/stock heated in microwave or stove top, homemade or store-bought
- 1 1/2 cups (400 grams) tomato pulp container
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon miso paste
- 2 tablespoons coconut or cashew cream
- Ground pepper, to taste (no need to add salt with miso)
- Option: Fresh coriander leaves
How to Prepare Red Lentil and Pumpkin Stew [Vegan]
- In a deep skillet on stove top, heat up the olive oil on high. When oil is ready, reduce heat to medium and add the onion, leek and garlic. Cook mixing often for 3 minutes until soft.
- Add the dry lentils, pumpkin or squash cubes and the spices. Mix with a wooden spoon and cook on medium heat, mixing often, for 2-3 minutes.
- Add 3 cups of heated vegetable broth / stock and mix (can add more broth/ stock later).
- Add the tomato pulp, tomato paste and miso paste. Stir gently to incorporate, being careful not to crush the pumpkin or squash. Increase heat. When it starts to bubble, decrease to medium-low. Cover and cook for 25 to 30 minutes or until the pumpkin or squash cubes are fork tender but still hold their shape (can take longer with bigger cubes). Mix often with wooden spoon while cooking.
- Add the 2 tablespoons of cream and some ground pepper. Gently mix with wooden spoon. As an option, you can mix in a small bunch of chopped coriander leaves or add later to garnish individual servings. Remove from heat.
- Adjust thickness by adding additional broth / stock. Note that the lentils continue to absorb some of the liquid stock/broth.
- Serve immediately in big bowls with rice.
- Store leftover stew in a sealed container in the refrigerator. This stew tastes great the next day and the day after.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments