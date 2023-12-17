Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Simple as it may be, spaghetti pomodoro is a meatless classic. But because of its simplicity, use the finest ingredients available to you for maximum taste, such as San Marzano tomatoes.

Pomodoro Sauce [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

4-6

Ingredients You Need for Pomodoro Sauce [Vegan]

For the Pomodoro Sauce:
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 16-oz can whole Italian tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon oregano (optional)

How to Prepare Pomodoro Sauce [Vegan]

  1. Heat oil in a saucepan on medium heat. Crush two garlic cloves with the heel of your hand. Add to olive oil and sauté until golden brown.
  2. While the garlic browns, pour the tomatoes into a bowl. Squeeze with your hands to break them up. Once the garlic is browned, add tomatoes and their juice to the sauce pan with the garlic.
  3. Add salt and pepper (and oregano if using). Simmer over low heat for 45 minutes, adding water to keep the sauce from becoming too thick. Pomodoro sauce should be a rich red color. If it turns brick red, it’s too thick.
  4. Additional salt and pepper to taste if necessary.
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Notes

This recipe comes from restaurant tycoon Joe Bastianich

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?



    About The Author

    photourl

    Meatless Monday

    See My Recipes

    Meatless Monday is a global movement that encourages people to reduce meat in their diet for their health and the health of the planet. The campaign was started in 2003 by Sid Lerner, the Founder of The Monday Campaigns, in association with the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future. Enjoy the 20 of the most popular recipes on Meatless Monday!

    Comments

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.