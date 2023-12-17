Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Simple as it may be, spaghetti pomodoro is a meatless classic. But because of its simplicity, use the finest ingredients available to you for maximum taste, such as San Marzano tomatoes.
Pomodoro Sauce [Vegan]
Serves
4-6
Ingredients You Need for Pomodoro Sauce [Vegan]
For the Pomodoro Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 16-oz can whole Italian tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon oregano (optional)
How to Prepare Pomodoro Sauce [Vegan]
- Heat oil in a saucepan on medium heat. Crush two garlic cloves with the heel of your hand. Add to olive oil and sauté until golden brown.
- While the garlic browns, pour the tomatoes into a bowl. Squeeze with your hands to break them up. Once the garlic is browned, add tomatoes and their juice to the sauce pan with the garlic.
- Add salt and pepper (and oregano if using). Simmer over low heat for 45 minutes, adding water to keep the sauce from becoming too thick. Pomodoro sauce should be a rich red color. If it turns brick red, it’s too thick.
- Additional salt and pepper to taste if necessary.
Notes
This recipe comes from restaurant tycoon Joe Bastianich
