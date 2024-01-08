Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Coconut milk and fragrant spices make this decadent curry the perfect meal to cozy up to on a cold Monday night. It’s a great way to use up seasonal produce items like kale, carrots and potatoes, plus it’s a snap to cook!

Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry [Vegan]

Serves

2-4

Ingredients You Need for Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry [Vegan]

  • 1 tablespoon of coconut oil or olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons of ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon of ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric
  • 1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 medium green chili pepper, deseeded, and finely chopped (put less if you prefer your curry less hot)
  • 2 large garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
  • 2 teaspoons of finely chopped fresh ginger roots
  • 4 small carrots, peeled and diced (1 1/2 cups of diced carrots)
  • 2 cups of peeled and diced potato
  • 2 cups of chopped dino kale (stems removed, and leaves chopped)
  • 1 cup of good quality coconut milk
  • 2 cups of water
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Prepare Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry [Vegan]

  1. In a wok or cooking pot over high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil or olive oil. Stir in the ground coriander, cumin and turmeric, and cook for a few seconds, until fragrant.
  2. Add the onion, chili pepper, garlic and ginger, and cook stirring often for 1-2 minutes.
  3. Add the carrot, potato and kale, and cook for about 6-7 minutes stirring frequently, until the kale has wilted.
  4. Cover with coconut milk and water, add salt and pepper, and stir well. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-high heat, and simmer covered for 30 minutes, until the potato is cooked through and tender.
  5. Taste, and add more salt and pepper if needed. Remove from the heat, and let it stand for 5 minutes before serving.
  6. And enjoy!
  7. Nice with naan bread, brown rice, or a health mix.

Notes

This recipe comes to us from I Try to Eat Healthy.

