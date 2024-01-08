Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Coconut milk and fragrant spices make this decadent curry the perfect meal to cozy up to on a cold Monday night. It’s a great way to use up seasonal produce items like kale, carrots and potatoes, plus it’s a snap to cook!
Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry [Vegan]
Serves
2-4
Ingredients You Need for Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry [Vegan]
- 1 tablespoon of coconut oil or olive oil
- 2 teaspoons of ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon of ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric
- 1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 medium green chili pepper, deseeded, and finely chopped (put less if you prefer your curry less hot)
- 2 large garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
- 2 teaspoons of finely chopped fresh ginger roots
- 4 small carrots, peeled and diced (1 1/2 cups of diced carrots)
- 2 cups of peeled and diced potato
- 2 cups of chopped dino kale (stems removed, and leaves chopped)
- 1 cup of good quality coconut milk
- 2 cups of water
- Salt
- Pepper
How to Prepare Kale, Potato and Carrot Curry [Vegan]
- In a wok or cooking pot over high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil or olive oil. Stir in the ground coriander, cumin and turmeric, and cook for a few seconds, until fragrant.
- Add the onion, chili pepper, garlic and ginger, and cook stirring often for 1-2 minutes.
- Add the carrot, potato and kale, and cook for about 6-7 minutes stirring frequently, until the kale has wilted.
- Cover with coconut milk and water, add salt and pepper, and stir well. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-high heat, and simmer covered for 30 minutes, until the potato is cooked through and tender.
- Taste, and add more salt and pepper if needed. Remove from the heat, and let it stand for 5 minutes before serving.
- And enjoy!
- Nice with naan bread, brown rice, or a health mix.
Notes
This recipe comes to us from I Try to Eat Healthy.
