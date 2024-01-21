Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These unique “crab cakes” use chopped hearts of palm instead of crab, but otherwise feature the same flavors of the classic dish.
Hearts of Baltimore “Crab Cakes” [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Hearts of Baltimore “Crab Cakes” [Vegan]
For the Garlicky Dill Aioli:
- 1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
For the Crab Cakes:
- 3 tablespoons grapeseed or safflower oil, divided, plus more for frying
- 1 (14-ounce) can hearts of palm, (not packed in sugar), roughly chopped to the consistency of crab meat
- 1/4 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons seafood seasoning
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/4 cup vegan mayonnaise
For the Breading:
- 1/2 cup gluten-free bread crumbs, or more
- 1 tablespoon seafood seasoning
- Lemon wedges, to serve
How to Prepare Hearts of Baltimore “Crab Cakes” [Vegan]
To Make the Garlicky Dill Aïoli:
- Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl. Mix well and add salt and pepper to taste. Set in the fridge to keep cool.
To Make the Crab Cakes:
- Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the hearts of palm and sauté for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Cook until golden brown on all sides. Set aside to cool. Add the celery and peppers and mix well.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a skillet over medium-heat heat. Add the onions and sauté until translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
- Remove from the heat, add to the hearts of palm, and mix well. Add the seafood seasoning, cornstarch, and mayo.
- Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and mix well. Set aside to cool to room temperature, then shape the mixture into four round patties.
For the Breading:
- In a shallow bowl, combine the bread crumbs and seafood seasoning, stirring to mix. Coat the patties with the breadcrumb mixture and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Heat about 3 tablespoons oil in a medium skillet over medium- high heat until hot and shimmering. Carefully place the patties in the skillet and cook until golden brown on each side, approximately 2 minutes per side. Watch closely to prevent burning. Transfer the cooked patties to a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil. Serve hot, topped with the aïoli, with lemon wedges on the side.
Notes
This recipe comes to us from Ayinde Howell and Zoe Eisenberg, authors of The Lusty Vegan: A Cookbook and Relationship Manifesto for Vegans and Those Who Love Them.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments