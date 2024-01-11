Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This low-carb, grain-free, gluten-free, nutrient-dense granola is full of good fats, fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals and only has 1 tablespoon of maple syrup for a touch of sweetness. Warm scents of vanilla and cinnamon will fill your kitchen as it roasts.
From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.
Grain Free Granola [Vegan]
Serves
5 cups
Ingredients You Need for Grain Free Granola [Vegan]
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon alcohol-free vanilla extract
- 1 cup raw slivered almonds
- 1 cup raw walnut halves
- 1 cup raw pumpkin seeds
- 1 cup raw sunflower seeds
- 1/4 cup almond flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Generous pinch of sea salt
How to Prepare Grain Free Granola [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 325°F, and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small saucepan, melt the coconut oil and add the maple syrup and vanilla extract.
- In a large bowl, combine and mix all the nuts and seeds.
- Pour the wet ingredients over the nut-and-seed mixture, and stir everything together using a rubber spatula, making sure to coat it well. Add the almond flour, cinnamon, and salt and stir again.
- Spread the mixture out evenly over the prepared baking sheet and roast for 10 to 13 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Keep an eye on it to make sure it does not burn.
- Remove the granola from the oven, and allow it to cool completely before transferring it to a few airtight glass containers or mason jars.
Notes
Store for 2 weeks in the pantry or up to a month in the fridge.
Comments