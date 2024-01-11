Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This low-carb, grain-free, gluten-free, nutrient-dense granola is full of good fats, fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals and only has 1 tablespoon of maple syrup for a touch of sweetness. Warm scents of vanilla and cinnamon will fill your kitchen as it roasts.

From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.

Grain Free Granola [Vegan]

