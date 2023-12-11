Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
When the holidays come around, you cannot miss having anything gingerbread related. On Christmas Day, I would wake up early in the morning and roll cookie dough to make gingerbread cookies. I could just sit in the kitchen all day enveloped with the smell of freshly baked gingerbread cookies. So naturally, I had to make a gingerbread spiced pie that is perfect for the holidays.
Credit:
Reprinted with permission from Cozy Vegan Pies and Tarts by Helen Au. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Helen Au.
Gingerbread Spiced Pies [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Gingerbread Spiced Pies [Vegan]
For the Gingerbread Crust:
- 1/3 cup (75 g) unsalted vegan butter, cut into 1" (2.5-cm) cubes, cold, plus more for greasing pans
- 1 2/3 cups (208 g) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1/2 cup (50 g) powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons (6 g) ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 2–3 teaspoons (10-15 ml) unsweetened plant-based milk of choice, cold
For the Glaze:
- 1/2 tablespoon (10 ml) maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons (28 g) unsalted vegan butter, melted
For the Filling:
- 1 (400-ml [1 2/3 cups]) can full-fat coconut milk
- 1/4 cup (120 g) molasses
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
- 6 oz (180 g) chopped vegan dark chocolate (or chocolate chips)
For the Topping (optional):
- Fresh rosemary
- Vegan whipped cream
- Pomegranate seed
How to Prepare Gingerbread Spiced Pies [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease six (3-inch [8-cm]) tart pans with vegan butter or coconut oil. Lightly flour a sheet of parchment paper.
- To make the crust, add the flour, powdered sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and salt in a food processor, and pulse to blend. Scatter the vegan butter over the flour and pulse until the butter is well incorporated. This should only take a few seconds. Add the plant-based milk 1 teaspoon at a time, pulsing with each addition. Stop adding the milk when you see soft, moist clumps. The dough is ready when you can pinch some dough and it holds together. Shape the dough into a disk. If the dough is still cold, you can roll out the dough now. If not, wrap the disk in plastic wrap or transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Divide the dough into six equal pieces. Place one of the dough balls on the center of the floured parchment paper. Lightly flour the dough and cover it with a second sheet of parchment paper. Roll the dough into a circle that’s 5 inches (13 cm) in diameter. Carefully transfer the dough to one of the pans; there should be some dough hanging over. Trim off the excess dough to a ¼-inch (6-mm) overhang. Fold the overhang dough under itself and pinch the crust to make a decorative edge. Repeat this step with the remaining dough. Transfer the pans to the freezer for 5 minutes.
- To make the glaze, add the maple syrup and vegan butter to a small bowl, and mix well. Brush the crusts with the glaze. Add a sheet of parchment paper to the middle of each of the pie crusts and add pie weights or dried beans. Bake the crusts for 13 to 15 minutes, or until lightly golden. Remove the crusts from the oven and let them cool completely before adding the filling.
- To make the filling, add the coconut milk, molasses, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice to a saucepan, and bring it to a boil over medium heat. Stir until well combined. Place the chocolate in a heat-safe bowl, pour the boiling mixture over the chocolate and let it sit for 2 minutes. Stir with a spatula until smooth and creamy. Divide the filling into the prepared crusts. Let the mini pies cool for 5 minutes before transferring them to the refrigerator to chill for 2 hours or overnight. Before serving, top the tarts with some fresh rosemary, vegan whipped cream and pomegranate seeds, if using.
