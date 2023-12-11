Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When the holidays come around, you cannot miss having anything gingerbread related. On Christmas Day, I would wake up early in the morning and roll cookie dough to make gingerbread cookies. I could just sit in the kitchen all day enveloped with the smell of freshly baked gingerbread cookies. So naturally, I had to make a gingerbread spiced pie that is perfect for the holidays.

Reprinted with permission from Cozy Vegan Pies and Tarts by Helen Au. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Helen Au.

Gingerbread Spiced Pies [Vegan]

