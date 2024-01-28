Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This vegan everything bagel dip with carrot lox is the perfect addition to brunch serving all of the best flavors of bagel toppings.
Everything Bagel Dip with Carrot Lox [Vegan]
Serves
8
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for Everything Bagel Dip with Carrot Lox [Vegan]
- 15 oz can lentils
- 2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning plus more for topping
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 cup vegan cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup vegan crème fraîche
- Juice from half a lemon
- 1/2 cup cucumber, diced
- 1/8 cup red onion, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
- 9-11 strips of carrot lox
- 2 tablespoons capers, chopped
How to Prepare Everything Bagel Dip with Carrot Lox [Vegan]
- In a small mixing bowl add the lentils, everything bagel seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste and mash until smooth.
- Transfer the lentil mixture into a 9-inch pie pan and spread it into an even layer.
- In a small bowl mix vegan cream cheese, vegan crème fraîche, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste until smooth.
- Spread the cheese layer over the lentil layer.
- Sprinkle cucumber and red onion in an even layer over the vegan cream cheese layer.
- Sprinkle dill over the vegetables and add carrot lox, capers, and top with additional everything bagel seasoning.
- Serve with bagel chips.
