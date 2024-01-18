Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Cool, creamy, and topped with coconut whipped cream and caramel sauce, this banana cream pie is the ultimate indulgence.
Banana Cream Pie [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Banana Cream Pie [Vegan]
For the Crust:
- 2 cups graham crackers, pulsed into crumbs
- 1/3 cup palm sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 7 tablespoons soft butter
- 3/4 cup pecans, chopped
For the Caramel:
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 1/2 13.66-ounce can coconut milk
- 1 cup apple cider
- 2 tablespoons vegan butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1-3 tablespoons arrowroot or corn starch (arrowroot is stronger)
For the Banana Cream Custard:
- 1/2 cup palm sugar
- 2 tablespoons arrowroot powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 12.3-ounce package of firm tofu
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon turmeric (color, optional)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 large bananas, sliced
For the Whipped Cream:
- 2 13.66-ounce cans full-fat coconut milk
- 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Sliced bananas and pecans for topping (optional)
- 2 cups graham crackers, pulsed into crumbs
- 1/3 cup palm sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 7 tablespoons soft butter
- 3/4 cup pecans, chopped
For the Caramel:
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 1/2 13.66-ounce can coconut milk
- 1 cup apple cider
- 2 tablespoons vegan butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1-3 tablespoons arrowroot or corn starch (arrowroot is stronger)
For the Banana Cream Custard:
- 1/2 cup palm sugar
- 2 tablespoons arrowroot powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 12.3-ounce package of firm tofu
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon turmeric (color, optional)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 large bananas, sliced
For the Whipped Cream:
- 2 13.66-ounce cans full-fat coconut milk
- 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Sliced bananas and pecans for topping (optional)
How to Prepare Banana Cream Pie [Vegan]
To Make the Caramel Sauce:
- In a medium saucepan add coconut cream, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon, and continue to whisk until just combined. Add the arrowroot, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, continuing to whisk. The mixture should begin to thicken and turn a deep amber color. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until thickened. Add the butter, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. Return to heat and stir until smooth. Remove from heat and let cool until it's thick enough to coat the surface of a spoon. Sauce should thicken a little bit more as it sits.
To Make the Crust:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In the body of a blender or food processor combine graham crackers, salt, and sugar. Pulse until the crackers have been completely smashed to crumbs. Add soft butter; stir well to combine. Press down into a 9-inch pie pan.
- Place pie crust in oven and bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden. Carefully remove pie crust from oven and place on a wire rack to cool. Once cool, layer bananas evenly over the crust shell.
To Make the Banana Cream Custard:
- Throw everything in a food processor except one banana and blend until smooth. Remove and fold in one banana, sliced. Pour the banana custard over the fresh bananas topped with caramel sauce.
To Make the Coconut Cream:
- Scoop out the coconut cream and place in a mixer for a minute on low, add the other ingredients, and then lightly spread onto the pie. For best results, place the metal bowl and the whisker in the fridge or freezer before using.
- Top with additional bananas, graham cracker dust, and caramel sauce!
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Nutritional Information
Total Calories: 7045 | Total Carbs: 821 g | Total Fat: 401 g | Total Protein: 85 g | Total Sodium: 3747 g | Total Sugar: 617 g Calculation not including optional topping.Note: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments