This apple and blackberry crumble recipe features freshly baked apples and blackberries with a hint of cinnamon, topped with a crisp oat crumble topping. Serve this healthy apple and blackberry crumble warm as it is, with a scoop of ice cream for dessert or with some yogurt for breakfast.
Apple and Blackberry Crumble [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Apple and Blackberry Crumble [Vegan]
For the Topping:
- 2 1/2 cups of oats
- 1/3 of a cup pure maple syrup
- 3 tablespoons of coconut oil
- 2 teaspoons of cinnamon
For the Fruit Layer:
- 6 red apples
- 2 cups of blackberries
- 1 tablespoon of maple syrup
- 1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon
How to Prepare Apple and Blackberry Crumble [Vegan]
- Start by making the crumble layer. Place 1 cup of the oats in a food processor and blend until a flour has formed, then add this flour to a bowl with rest of the oats.
- Next add the coconut oil, maple syrup and cinnamon in a saucepan and heat until the coconut oil has melted and everything has mixed nicely.
- Pour this over the oat mixture and stir well until all the dry ingredients are coated with the wet.
- Next make the fruit layer. Peel and core the apples, chopping the remaining apple into pieces. Place these in a saucepan along with the blackberries, maple syrup, cinnamon and enough boiling water to just cover the bottom of the pan. Put the lid on the pan and allow it to simmer for around ten minutes, until the fruit is nice and soft.
- Preheat oven to 356°F.
- Once the fruit is ready transfer it into the bottom of your baking dish and layer the oat topping above it. Then bake for 25-30 minutes, until the top is golden brown.
