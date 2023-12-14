Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Warm Chia Oatmeal Two Ways

Source: Warm Chia Oatmeal Two Ways

Whether you’re more of a chocolate or vanilla person, this oatmeal has you covered! Split up into two ways, these Warm Chia Oatmeal Two Ways by Mitra Shirmohammadi are nutritious but also so delicious that it may be hard to tell which one is your favorite.

2. Gluten-Free Pistachio Shortbread Cookies

Source: Gluten-Free Pistachio Shortbread Cookies

These Gluten-Free Pistachio Shortbread Cookies by Katia Martin with rosewater icing (also known as sugar cookies) are such a beautifully well-rounded combination of flavors. With aromas reminiscent of pistachio baklavas, these gluten-free treats will warm your soul and please any palate. A real delight!

3. Red Bean Meatloaf

Source: Red Bean Meatloaf

They’re perfect for the base in this Red Bean Meatloaf by Valentina Chiappa! It’s got a great texture and savory taste. The perfect hearty vegan meal! Enjoy this vegan meatloaf in fairly thick slices at room temperature with vegan mayo with miso or soy sauce and ginger. This vegan meatloaf is delicious!

4. Christmas Grilled Cheese

Source: Christmas Grilled Cheese

Vegan grilled cheese has never been more festive! This Christmas Grilled Cheese by Alexandra and Eian is the cutest holiday snack ever!

5. Chickpea and Lentil Curry

Source: Chickpea and Lentil Curry

This Chickpea and Lentil Curry by Aaron Calder is a cheap and easy curry made with ingredients most of us have in the cupboards.

6. Easy Warm Apple Chai Latte

Source: Easy Warm Apple Chai Latte

This Easy Warm Apple Chai Latte by Shanika Graham-White is made with only a handful of ingredients and is the perfect warmth + coziness during the cooler season. Believe it or not, apple + chai flavors go together so well and will surely become your newest obsession! Literally whipped together in a few short minutes, this homemade latte comes fully dairy-free, vegan, + gluten-free. Enjoy this coffee-free cup of goodness every morning.

7. Tofu Bouillabaisse

Source: Tofu Bouillabaisse

This Tofu Bouillabaisse by Kathy Hester is a fragrant, tomato-based stew cooked with saffron and fresh fennel. The potatoes and tofu make it a hearty meal that will even please everyone!

8. Coconut Flan With Caramel Sauce

Source: Coconut Flan With Caramel Sauce

This creamy, dreamy Coconut Flan With Caramel Sauce by Travis Piper is the perfect dessert for the holidays! Serve it with a drizzle of sweet caramel sauce for extra deliciousness. Traditional flan is made from eggs and gelatin but in this recipe, it is made from coconut milk, tofu, and agar agar powder. Making the flan might seem like a science, but it’s a simple process that can be mastered by anyone. This vegan coconut flan tastes amazing and will have you feeling like a master chef!

