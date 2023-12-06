It’s almost Christmas! Do you know what you’re doing for dinner yet? Whether you’re hosting a big crowd or a smaller affair, you most likely want to give your guests a dinner that they won’t soon forget meaning you’ll want food from appetizers to desserts and everything in between. We can help with that. The days are chilly now, so what better way to kick off the first course of your holiday meal than with a delicious bowl of soup to warm your guests up? Nothing, that’s what. Soups are so easy to prepare and there’s no shortage of fresh produce, grains, and legumes that you can transform into a piping-hot bowl of yummy goodness.

If you’re looking for sides and starters to pair with your soup, we’ve got you covered there, too. Check out 25 Hearty Winter Vegan Salad Recipes and 15 Epic Christmas Sides That are Vegan, then come on back for 15 cozy soups and stews from our Food Monster App that are the perfect starter for Christmas dinner.

1. Bread Crusted Tomato Soup

Source: Bread Crusted Tomato Soup

For many of us, tomato soup evokes childhood memories of chilly days and warm, comforting dinners on busy days. Monica Stevens Le‘s Bread Crusted Tomato Soup takes it to the next level. Coconut milk makes it creamy and decadent while Thai basil adds a hint of freshness. Then, it’s topped with a pot pie crust, pesto, and a dollop of cool coconut cream. The mixture of the salty crust and the creamy tomato flavors are reminiscent of eating tomato soup with toasted bread.

2. Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Source: Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Hailee Repko‘s Loaded Baked Potato Soup is the perfect soup for potato lovers and has everything we want. It’s simple to make, but its flavors are comforting and sophisticated. Plus, this recipe makes a big batch so there will be plenty of leftovers to heat up for an easy meal.

3. Rosemary Chicklins and Dumplins Stew

Source: Rosemary Chicklins and Dumplins Stew

Chicken and dumplings is a famous southern dish. But before the Great Depression, this dish was made famous by French Canadians, who were thought to have created this rustic version of coq au vin in the heart of the Great White North. Annie and Dan Shannon‘s Rosemary Chicklins and Dumplins Stew is the meat-free version. Light and herby, but full of flavor, it’s a welcome addition to any table.

4. Saffron, Corn, and Bell Pepper Soup

Source: Saffron, Corn, and Bell Pepper Soup

Don’t you just love a bowl of warm, creamy soup? Tina Dawson‘s Saffron, Corn, and Bell Pepper Soup brings ever-so-light heat from the bell peppers, sweetened by the creaminess of the corn and non-dairy milk. The vegetable broth lends a soft undertone of flavor that does not take focus from the main ingredients. Finally, the saffron imparts its signature color and flavor to this dish, making it truly worth splurging in for special occasions.

5. Potato Soup With Mushrooms, Kale, and Garlic

Source: Potato Soup With Mushrooms, Kale, and Garlic

There’s nothing quite like a nice creamy soup — and Katie Culpin and Josh Bailey‘s Potato Soup With Mushrooms, Kale, and Garlic hits the spot! This dreamy potato soup is made from potatoes puréed with zucchini, celery, and creamy coconut milk and topped with garlicky sautéed vegetables that’ll leave you in a state of bliss. This soup also doesn’t require many ingredients, so it’s easy to whip up using what’s already in your pantry.

6. Delicata Squash Stew With Chickpeas and Quinoa

Source: Delicata Squash Stew With Chickpeas and Quinoa

Jodi Kay‘s Delicata Squash Stew With Chickpeas and Quinoa is the ultimate comfort food meal for chilly nights. It contains Delicata squash, hearty quinoa, leeks, chickpeas, and corn, all submerged in a savory broth made golden thanks to turmeric. To get a buttery vegetable broth make sure to add the cob of corn in after you’re done shucking off the kernels. That little cob adds a ton of flavor.

7. Chunky Chickpea and Sweet Potato Stew

Source: Chunky Chickpea and Sweet Potato Stew

Molly Patrick‘s Chunky Chickpea and Sweet Potato Stew is a nutrient-dense powerhouse that will nourish your body while still oozing comfort. It is made with the typical stew culprits – onion, celery, tomato paste, bay leaves, water – with a few yummy additions, like cooked chickpeas, sweet potato, and vegan Worcestershire sauce for a boost of flavor. Make sure to serve this one with some fluffy bread to soak up every last bit of deliciousness.

8. Red Pear and Butternut Squash Soup

Source: Red Pear and Butternut Squash Soup

Gunjan Dudani‘s Red Pear and Butternut Squash Soup beautiful vibrant beginning to any get-together. In this recipe, creamy butternut squash soup is bulked up a bit with the addition of fluffy quinoa and is studded with red pears for a fresh twist. If you’d like, you can add some crushed chili flakes to add some heat to this otherwise sweet dish.

9. Roasted Heirloom Tomato Soup With Cream Cheese Stuffed Tomatoes

Source: Roasted Heirloom Tomato Soup With Cream Cheese Stuffed Tomatoes

Lilia Jankowska‘s light and flavorful Roasted Heirloom Tomato Soup With Cream Cheese Stuffed Tomatoes is the perfect starter to any meal. Yellow heirloom tomatoes are roasted and then puréed with celeriac, carrot, leek, and fresh herbs. The finishing touch is cream cheese stuffed tomatoes and a garnish of fresh basil leaves. You can use whatever color of tomato you like, but yellow tomatoes will yield a vibrant, golden color that looks stunning on any table.

10. Patates au Vin: French Potatoes and Mushrooms in Red Wine Sauce

Source: Patates au Vin

Pallavi Gupta‘s recipe for Patates au Vin is a meat-free spin on coq au vin, or chicken in wine, a classic French stew in which chicken is braised in a red wine sauce with mushrooms, bacon, onions, and garlic. In this version, spiced potatoes take the place of meat and paprika adds a smoky flavor to replace the bacon, so the dish remains flavorful and comforting. Serve this hearty stew with sliced baguette and rice.

11. Spiced Butternut Squash and Mung Bean Stew

Source: Spiced Butternut Squash and Mung Bean Stew

Fill your home with the delightful aroma of cardamom, curry powder, and other warming spices with this hearty Spiced Butternut Squash and Mung Bean Stew by Annabelle Randles. It’s packed with ingredients like butternut squash and protein-rich legumes that will keep you full and satisfied. The heat from the spices is very mild, so feel free to add more chili flakes to suit your taste. This stew is quite hearty so you can eat it on its own or serve naan bread on the side.

12. Belgian Endive Soup

Source: Belgian Endive Soup

This humble Belgian Endive Soup by Ksenia Prints is simple to make but tastes incredible! Belgian endives, cream, and potatoes form the smooth purée that is then topped with buttery mushrooms. Elegant and delicious!

13. Creamy Pumpkin Soup in a Pumpkin

Source: Creamy Pumpkin Soup in a Pumpkin

When you serve Lilia Jankowska‘s Creamy Pumpkin Soup in a Pumpkin, you know it’s going to steal the show. Hokkaido pumpkins are roasted, hollowed out, then filled with a creamy soup made from vegetables and roasted pumpkin. Serve with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and sautéed shallots.

14. Traditional ‘Beef’ Stew

Source: Traditional “Beef” Stew

There’s nothing quite like a bowl of hearty stew to keep you warm and satisfied and Molly Patrick‘s meat-free Traditional “Beef” Stew will be your new favorite. It’s packed with carrots, potatoes, celery, and beef-free chunks in a thick, gravy-like broth. Not only is this meaty comfort food so easy to make, but it would also be so easy to bake it as a pot pie. On a cold or rainy night, nothing beats a warm bowl of vegan beef stew surrounded by flaky pie crust.

15. Mushroom and Root Vegetable Stew

Source: Mushroom and Root Vegetable Stew

This warming, hearty Mushroom and Root Vegetable Stew by Lisa Andersson and Erik Huss is inspired by the classic boeuf bourguignon. A variety of beets — red, Chioggia, and yellow — are simmered with carrots and Jerusalem artichokes. As the root vegetables simmer, onions are fried until tender and then stirred into the broth. This stew pairs perfectly with grains or a big piece of sourdough bread.

