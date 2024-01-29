Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Mexican Chocolate Mousse Bars

Source: Mexican Chocolate Mousse Bars

These Mexican Chocolate Mousse Bars by Crystal Bonnet are full of flavors found in Mexican chocolate cake: cinnamon, cayenne and cloves. The base is made from buckwheat and almonds, providing a crunchy texture, and topped with an avocado chocolate mousse. They are delightful once they are cut into bars and enrobed in chocolate! The avocado mousse is a wonderful recipe that can be enjoyed on its own, too. Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Art of Raw Desserts by Crystal Bonnet. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Crystal Bonnet.

2. Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew

Source: Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew

This Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew by Carol Clayton has a rich, satisfying texture, is savory with a hint of sweetness, and can be made as spicy as you like it. Protein-rich and nutrient-dense, it will please all eaters around your table.

3. Creamy Yellow Bean Soup

Source: Creamy Yellow Bean Soup

This Creamy Yellow Bean Soup by Lena Novak is an Eastern-European inspired comfort food. However, my recipe is healthier version, yet equally satisfying and delicious.

4. Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini



Source: Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini

This Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini by Rebecca Hincke turned out to be a favorite dish in this cookbook. The secret ingredient is balsamic vinegar, which adds a rich and tangy depth of flavor that takes this pasta to the next level. Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Pasta Cookbook by Rebecca Hincke. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Rebecca Hincke.

5. Blueberry Biscuits With Blueberry Butter

Source: Blueberry Biscuits With Blueberry Butter

In addition to the countless flavor combo’s biscuits are good for any season and pair well with just about any dish! If you love all things biscuits or blueberries, you’re going to love these Blueberry Biscuits With Blueberry Butter by Gabrielle St. Claire!!

6. Creamy Chocolate Pie

Source: Creamy Chocolate Pie

The beauty of this recipe is that it is very versatile and there are many ways to vary when to serve. This Creamy Chocolate Pie by Sara Oliveira can be served in two ways: chilled or frozen. If serving it chilled, leave it out for a bit at little at room temperature to make it easier to cut.

7. Spiced and Spiked Apple Cider

Source: Spiced and Spiked Apple Cider

As it gets cooler outside, warm up with this delicious and comforting apple cider with a little bit of an edge! Make a big batch of this Spiced and Spiked Apple Cider by Dawn Kriss for your next gathering, or just enough for a cozy evening at home.

8. Classic Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Source: Classic Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Nothing says “classic” like a strawberry rhubarb pie — especially a Classic Strawberry Rhubarb Pie by Lisa Lotts with a lattice crust. This is the kind of pie you’d expect to see cooling on a windowsill. A brush of coconut cream helps the sprinkling of demerara sugar stick to the crust, giving the top of the pie a golden brown sparkle.

