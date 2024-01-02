Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

You know what they say… if you won’t eat it, blend it! On the list of almost everyone’s New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthier. Even if it wasn’t on your list or you don’t have resolutions, eating healthier is still the best thing you can do for yourself. An easy way to cram in some fruits and veggies is by blending them up in a smoothie or juice. When you want the full fiber of fruits and veggies, go with a smoothie. When in need of something cleansing and refreshing, make yourself a juice.

We put together a list of 15 recipes from our Food Monster App to help you regularly drink healthy smoothies and juices in the new year!

1. Winter Citrus Smoothie

Source: Winter Citrus Smoothie

Have you ever been in the middle of a flu domino effect? This Winter Citrus Smoothie by Maria Llamas will be your very best friend in the morning. Loaded with vitamin C, flavonoids, and anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents will help you feel your best and stay energized all day long! Boost your immune system with this delicious citrusy smoothie.

2. Pomegranate Beet Citrus Smoothie With Mint and Ginger

Source: Pomegranate Beet Citrus Smoothie With Mint and Ginger

Pomegranate Beet Citrus Smoothie – loaded with antioxidants, and vitamins, spiced with mint and ginger, this smoothie by Viktoria Radichkova is detoxifying and immune boosting. The smoothie is loaded with fresh citrus flavors, and it tastes bright and refreshing due to the mint, and ginger.

3. Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie

Source: Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie

This Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie is like a slice of pie in a glass! Full of hidden vegetables, Kat Condon‘s smoothie is also fruitless, dairy-free, and gluten-free. There is more to this wonderful smoothie than meets the eye. There’s more than one vegetable in this smoothie – there are two!

4. High-Protein Apple Pie Smoothie

Source: High-Protein Apple Pie Smoothie

This dairy-free Apple Pie Smoothie is a creamy treat that makes the perfect breakfast or post-workout meal! With just a few ingredients needed, this recipe by Kat Condon is easy as apple pie!

5. Blue Banana Smoothie

Source: Blue Banana Smoothie

Jesse Jane Lee‘s Blue Banana Smoothie will take your taste buds to the tropics! It has a yummy sweetness from bananas, filling fat from coconut, and hidden fiber from steamed cauliflower. Best of all it is blue thanks to the blue matcha!

6. Goji Berry and Ginger Smoothie

Source: Goji Berry and Ginger Smoothie

With the antioxidants of goji berries and the digestion benefits of ginger, Nikki and Zuzana‘s 5 ingredient smoothie is packed with nutrients. It comes together in just a few minutes and it’s the perfect way to start your day or give you a little “pick me up” when you hit that wall in the afternoon!

7. Liver Protecting Fennel Juice

Source: Liver Protecting Fennel Juice

This is a juice that you’ve probably never tried before. It uses the vegetable fennel which many people seem to disregard. But once you discover the health benefits of this baby, you’ll begin incorporating it into your diet a whole lot more! Olivia Budgen‘s nutrient-dense green Fennel Juice is sweet and spicy with so many incredible health benefits.

8. Post-Workout Smoothie With Cashew Butter and Pistachios

Source: Post-Workout Smoothie With Cashew Butter and Pistachios

Katja Meier‘s smoothie is packed full of important nutrients to replenish your body after a strenuous workout! Make sure you get the most out of your gym time by making this beauty when you get home. Not to mention, it’s also delicious!

9. Adaptogenic Chocolate Zucchini Smoothie

Source: Adaptogenic Chocolate Zucchini Smoothie

Natalie Yonan‘s magical smoothie is boosted with delicious raw cacao and the sweet-tasting South American adaptogenic root called Maca!

10. High-Protein Vanilla and Cashew Smoothie

Source: High-Protein Vanilla and Cashew Smoothie

A Vanilla and Cashew Smoothie made with bananas, nut butter, almond milk, and a scoop of protein. Marie Reginato‘s recipe makes a delicious and easy breakfast/snack for a pre or post-workout session made to nourish your body.

11. Peanut Butter, Banana, and Cauliflower Smoothie

Source: Peanut Butter, Banana, and Cauliflower Smoothie

When it comes to smoothies, some ingredients seem obvious — bananas, blueberries, and even kale get a pass these days. But cauliflower? It’s a thing. It doesn’t change the taste at all. Instead, the cauliflower imparts a super creamy texture in Lindsey Auerbach‘s Peanut Butter, Banana, and Cauliflower Smoothie. Since cauliflower has a fairly neutral flavor, it can be tossed into pretty much any smoothie recipe!

12. Vanilla Spiced Breakfast Smoothie

Source: Vanilla Spiced Breakfast Smoothie

This Vanilla Spiced Breakfast Smoothie by Tiana Haines is a perfect recipe! It’s a delicious quick breakfast loaded with healthy fats and fiber that will keep you feeling satisfied until lunchtime! The spices add a wonderful flavor, it’s just like sipping on a vanilla chai latte!

13. Black Detox Smoothie

Source: Black Detox Smoothie

Teeth-whitener, skin purifier, detox supplement, and poison remedy. The benefits of charcoal seem to be pretty amazing! Natalie Yonan‘s yummy Black Detox Smoothie is loaded with fiber, tropical flavor, and activated charcoal!

14. Cinnamon Apple Smoothie

Source: Cinnamon Apple Smoothie

Apple pie meets healthy breakfast smoothie in this winning combination. Cinnamon has some great health benefits and has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Try this Cinnamon Apple Smoothie by Jesse Jane Lee.

15. Healing Turmeric Golden Juice

Source: Healing Turmeric Golden Juice

The healing homemade turmeric paste in this recipe can be used in almost anything like smoothies, teas, lattes, and of course everyday cooking. Celeste Meredith‘s Golden Juice mixes in fresh orange juice, ginger, and carrots for sweetness and extra health benefits. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce pain.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Learn How to Cook Plant-Based Meals at Home

Reducing your meat intake and eating more plant-based foods is known to help with chronic inflammation, heart health, mental well-being, fitness goals, nutritional needs, allergies, gut health, and more! Unfortunately, dairy consumption also has been linked to many health problems, including acne, hormonal imbalance, cancer, and prostate cancer, and has many side effects.

For those interested in eating more plant-based, we highly recommend purchasing one of our many plant-based cookbooks or downloading the Food Monster App which has thousands of delicious recipes making it the largest vegan recipe resource to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy! And, while you are at it, we encourage you to also learn about the environmental and health benefits of a plant-based diet.

Here are some resources to get you started:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: