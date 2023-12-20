Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Gluten-Free Upside-Down Sour Cherry Cake with Creme Anglaise

This Gluten-Free Upside-Down Sour Cherry Cake with Creme Anglaise by Ana Rusu is delicious on its own and if you serve this as a snack cake, you can totally skip the Crème Anglaise. But the silky cream does soothe the acidity of the fruit and round up the overall experience, and I personally very rarely skip it. In terms of temperature, I like to drizzle a slightly warm Crème Anglaise over the cool, refrigerated cake or vice versa. Credit: Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.

2. Vada Pav (Potato Fritters in a Bun with Chutneys)

The king of Indian street food! This Vada Pav (Potato Fritters in a Bun with Chutneys) by Manju Patel is a quick grab-and-go burger, which is made in front of you on the side streets of India. A vada (spicy potato fritter) is sandwiched in between a pav (soft bun) along with chutneys! Fried bhundi (chickpea pearls) and green chilli are added, but these are optional extras. From Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant by Manju Patel, Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small

3. Fregola Sarda with Snap Peas

Fregola is small spheric pasta made by hand from semolina. This is traditional from Sardinia and it’s traditionally served with fresh clams and grated bottarga. This version of Fregola Sarda with Snap Peas by Alice Carbone Tench has a beautiful texture thanks to the chewiness of the fregola and to the crunchiness of the slightly cooked snap peas.

4. Cinnamon Almond Cookies

These Cinnamon Almond Cookies by Julie Zimmer are made with almond flour, almond meal, rolled oats, granulated sugar cane and unsweetened apple sauce. These little gems are easy to make and delicious.

5. Caramel Pecan Roll Overnight Oatmeal

This Caramel Pecan Roll Overnight Oatmeal by Lauren Smith has a cinnamon-zucchini base with a sweet caramel topping, similar to what you would find at the top of a caramel pecan roll. It’s sweet and satisfying without being overly indulgent, so you can enjoy it in the morning without upsetting your stomach for the rest of the day (even if you have a sensitive gut.)

6. Hazelnut Christmas Tree

This Hazelnut Christmas Tree by Vegan Holiday Cooking by Kirsten Kaminski is the perfect sweet for your Christmas festivities! It’s incredibly easy to make and a great dessert to nibble on after an indulgent meal. Filled with homemade vegan chocolate-hazelnut spread, this delightful treat will surely bring a smile to your guests’ faces.

7. White Apple Sangria

This White Apple Sangria by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez is full of rich apple flavor and is a great drink after a long day of work in the winter.

8. Grapefruit Peach Sangria

Can you think of anything better than citrus with wine on a hot summer day with friends and family? Don’t even try to answer that, just throw all of these ingredients in a pitcher, invite some people over, and taste it for yourself The star of your summer will definitely be this super refreshing grapefruit sangria. White wine, fresh grapefruit juice, sliced grapefruit, peaches, mint, lemons, limes, and finally topped off with a cup of bubbly seltzer, this Grapefruit Peach Sangria by Liz Martone will be a huge hit. Give it a big stir and this will be the best sangria you’ve ever had! Light and refreshing, grapefruit sangria is perfect on a hot summer day or any time of the year. Give it a try and see for yourself!

