Why did Brussels sprouts ever get a bad reputation when they can be so delicious?! These Brussels sprouts recipes vary from roasted dishes, pasta dishes, and salads, all filled with delicious Brussels. These unique dishes will make excellent side dishes for Christmas. Check out these and more on the Food Monster App!
1. Air-Fried Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Source: Air-Fried Crispy Brussels Sprouts
This recipe for Air-Fried Crispy Brussels Sprouts by Robin Runner is super easy and quite flavorful. You can easily bake them in the oven if you don’t have an air fryer too. They taste amazing on their own, but you can also pair them with brown rice, more veggies, or plant-based meat. These air-fried Brussels sprouts will be a hit with everyone at the dinner table!
2. Roasted Italian Brussels with Arugula Pistachio Pesto
Source: Roasted Italian Brussels with Arugula Pistachio Pesto
If you love all things Brussels, you’re going to love this modern vegan Roasted Italian Brussels with Arugula Pistachio Pesto by Gabrielle St. Claire! What’s fab about this recipe, is everything. It’s a quick and easy veggie-packed sauce, features staple ingredients, texture, healthy fats, and a gorgeous color, the dish can easily be made in bulk, and is perf for any season!
3. Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Squash Salad With Horseradish Dressing
Source: Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Squash Salad With Horseradish Dressing
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Squash Salad With Horseradish Dressing by Viktoria Radichkova – this warm salad combines all the favorite flavors of fall – the sweetness of roasted veggies and dry fruit, with crunchy nuts, and a pungent horseradish dressing that ties them all in.
4. Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts With Quinoa Risotto
Source: Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts With Quinoa Risotto
Sweet and savory roasted Brussels sprouts served over creamy quinoa risotto make a quick and easy lunch or dinner, served with a salad! Try this Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts With Quinoa Risotto by Rachel Carr!
5. BBQ Brussels Sprouts
Source: BBQ Brussels Sprouts
This recipe for BBQ Brussels Sprouts by Gabrielle St. Claire will make even the pickiest eaters believe in the awesome flavors and texture of Brussels sprouts. These oven-roasted sprouts come out crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and then they’re tossed in a sweet, smoky BBQ sauce that perfectly complements their natural earthy flavor. These bbq brussels sprouts are a delicious way to get kids to eat more vegetables, but adults will love them too!
6. Brussels Sprouts Salad With Red Cabbage and Sweet Chili Sauce
Source: Brussels Sprouts Salad With Red Cabbage and Sweet Chili Sauce
A delicious salad tossed with various veggies and a yummy sweet chili sauce! Try this Brussels Sprouts Salad With Red Cabbage and Sweet Chili Sauce by Daniela Modesto!
7. Roasted Brussels Sprouts Salad
Source: Roasted Brussels Sprouts Salad
This salad is both fresh and zesty but also hearty and rich with roasted veggies. Add some vegan cheese and you have yourself a really special meal. This Roasted Brussels Sprouts Salad by Judy Moosmueller is delicious!
8. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Red Pepper and Garlic
Source: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Red Pepper and Garlic
Brussels sprouts are brought to life with this delicious recipe! 10 minutes of prep and 20 minutes in the oven is all you need for crisp-tender roasted Brussels Sprouts simply dressed with olive oil, crushed red pepper, and garlic. These Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Red Pepper and Garlic by Rebecca Blackwell make a great side dish!
9. Brussels Sprouts Salad with Macadamias and Apple
Source: Brussels Sprouts Salad with Macadamias and Apple
This Brussels Sprouts Salad by Julia Winnicki is light, bright, and full of flavor! There’s even an extra crunch from the apples and macadamias!
10. Brussels Sprouts with Turmeric
Source: Brussels Sprouts with Turmeric
This is a nice simple recipe, that is a great healthy way to flavor up Brussels sprouts. Pair this with any of your favorite vegan meals, or enjoy it as a nice snack. Try these Brussels Sprouts with Turmeric by Gabriela Lupu!
11. Creamy Garlic Pasta With Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Tomatoes
Source: Creamy Garlic Pasta With Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Tomatoes
Grab the juiciest and freshest cherry tomatoes you can find, fresh basil, good-quality pasta noodles, and quality olive oil. This Creamy Garlic Pasta With Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Tomatoes by Taavi Moore is healthy, creamy and so yummy!
12. Creamy Hummus Pasta With Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Source: Creamy Hummus Pasta With Roasted Brussels Sprouts
This pasta is stirred in the most simple hummus sauce and topped with crispy Brussels sprouts. Top it with roasted chickpeas and vegan parmesan for a comforting and healthy dish. This Creamy Hummus Pasta With Roasted Brussels Sprouts by Caroline Doucet is another great side dish.
13. Easy Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Source: Easy Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts are super easy to make and remarkably delicious. If you’re looking for an easy green addition to a meal, definitely give these Easy Roasted Brussels Sprouts by Dawn Kriss a shot. All you need to do is slice off their stalky ends, cut them in half, coat them in a little bit of flavor, and throw them on a tray into the oven.
14. Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pumpkin, Tomatoes, Toasted Seeds, and Balsamic Vinegar
Source: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pumpkin, Tomatoes, Toasted Seeds, and Balsamic Vinegar
Not only are these Roasted Brussels Sprouts by Judy Moosmueller amazing, but they are also paired with pumpkin, tomatoes, toasted seeds, and balsamic vinegar to make a vegan side that will be unforgettable. Plus, the tandoori spice mix is to die for. Your holiday guests will thank you!
15. Crispy Gnocchi With Mushrooms, Asparagus, and Brussels Sprouts
Source: Crispy Gnocchi With Mushrooms, Asparagus, and Brussels Sprouts
When you need a quick, one-pot dish for dinner, this Crispy Gnocchi With Mushrooms, Asparagus, and Brussels Sprouts by Rhea Parsons is the way to go. It’s fast, easy to make, and packed with healthy veggies! And of course, the crispy pan-fried gnocchi. This dish is delicious, satisfying, and perfect for a wintery day! Buy prepackaged vegan gnocchi at the store or make your own! Buying it at the store will be easier and save time, but making your own can be fun! This vegan gnocchi recipe is healthy and delicious! You’re going to love it!
