Put a unique spin on some food favorites to get into party mode for New Year’s Eve. We scoured the Food Monster App to find creative and fun recipes for your celebration! From whiskey burgers to brandy whipped cream, there’s plenty here to whip up and serve at your party.

1. Boozy Black and White Truffles



Source: Boozy Black and White Truffles

Heather Poire‘s Boozy Black and White Truffles look like they’ve come right out of a super trendy chocolate shop and taste like it, too. Their dark chocolate center is infused with liqueur and it also has ground hazelnuts and dried fruit for a touch of sweetness. The creamy white chocolate coating is simply divine and the chocolate drizzle on top is optional, but it makes them perfectly picturesque. They’re so rich and tasty, only one or two of these are sure to satisfy the sweetest of sweet tooths.

2. Whisky Portobello Mushroom Burgers



Source: Whisky Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Natalie Tamara‘s Whisky Portobello Mushroom Burgers are great for parties! The whisky marinade, full of warm spices, makes these burgers perfect for any time of the year. They’re served alongside some grilled peppers and tucked into seeded rolls with mixed baby leaves, avocado, and a drizzle of light tahini.

3. Sorrel: Caribbean Holiday Drink



Source: Sorrel

Sorrel is made using bright red petals with water, spices, ginger, and sugar to add sweetness. Traditionally, the bloom of a fully mature hibiscus flower with a crimson hue is used to make this drink. It’s a festive spice-infused beverage that’s perfect for the holiday season!

4. Spiced Rum Egg Nog



Source: Spiced Rum Egg Nog

The pecan milk base for Emily von Euw‘s Spiced Rum Egg Nog is mixed with cinnamon and nutmeg. If you’re looking for a creamy, thick egg nog look-alike try using coconut milk. Dates are blended in for sweetness and rum is added to make it a boozy drink.

5. Red Wine Poached Pears



Source: Red Wine Poached Pears

Pears are a delicious and healthy fruit best eaten fresh. But now and then, it’s nice to do something a little special, and the holiday season is one of those times. Julie Zimmer‘s Red Wine Poached Pears are poached in red wine and spices. You can serve them as is or with a scoop of vegan vanilla ice cream or vegan cream.

6. Black Bean, Cauliflower, and Sweet Potato Stew



Source: Black Bean, Cauliflower, and Sweet Potato Stew

Julie Zimmer‘s protein-rich Black Bean, Cauliflower, and Sweet Potato Stew is seasonal, hearty, and has a secret ingredient… that’s right, the base is mixed with beer. Simple, yummy, and perfect for a holiday party.

7. Beer Butter Mushrooms



Source: Beer Butter Mushrooms

Beer and mushrooms are an inspirational combination and Dana Sandonato‘s Beer Butter Mushrooms are the perfect building block for pretty much anything else you want to do in the kitchen. These mushrooms are textured exceptionally and walk the line between buttery and salty perfection. While this glorious dish is incredibly simple, it is guaranteed to become a house favorite.

8. 3-Ingredient Coconut Brandy Cream



Source: Coconut Brandy Cream

Coconut Brandy Cream is one of those staple recipes you need for any Christmas. Rachel Clarke‘s recipe is so simple to whip up and you can put it with pretty much any dessert and it’ll taste good. Christmas pudding, Christmas cake, mince pies, mousse, chocolate cake; seriously you name it and it probably tastes good.

9. Pear Crumble With Amaretto



Source: Pear Crumble With Amaretto

Claudia Luger-Bazinger‘s simple, sweet Pear Crumble With Amaretto combines fresh, juicy pairs and Amaretto. The Amaretto underlines the delicate flavor of the pears and the crumble is a sweet dessert, but not too cloying, so you can serve it at the end of a meal. As usual with crumble, this tastes best with some vegan vanilla pudding or vanilla ice cream and is shared with friends.

10. Bourbon Vanilla Blueberry Peach Crumble



Source: Bourbon Vanilla Blueberry Peach Crumble

Get your cast-iron skillet ready for something wonderful. Wild blueberries and juicy peaches are tossed together with vanilla, warm spices, bourbon, and oats, then baked in the oven until crisp and warm. This rustic Bourbon Vanilla Blueberry Peach Crumble by Maya Popovich is easy to make and hard to share. Top it with coconut whipped cream, vegan vanilla ice cream, and a dash of cinnamon.

11. Peanut Butter and Nutella Bourbon Brownies



Source: Peanut Butter and Nutella Bourbon Brownies

You’re in for a real treat with Abby Thompson‘s Peanut Butter and Nutella Bourbon Brownies. Excellent for a potluck or a cozy, quiet Christmas!

12. No-Bake Bourbon Tiramasu



Source: No-Bake Bourbon Tiramisu

Clemence Moulaert‘s No-Bake Bourbon Tiramisu is a chocolatey match made in coffee heaven. Walnuts are blended into the coconut cream to create the perfect texture.

13. British Baileys Coconut Cream Biscuits



Source: British Baileys Coconut Cream Biscuits

Clemence Moulaert‘s British Baileys Coconut Cream Biscuits have a booze-infused cream center. Talk about getting into the holiday spirit! These would make great little treats at the end of the Christmas party.

14. Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies With Bourbon Caramel Filling



Source: Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies With Bourbon Carmel Filling

Emily Fraser‘s Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies With Bourbon Carmel Filling are gluten-free, cinnamon-coated, chewy dream vessels. The frosting is fudge-like, rich, and sweet, working in tandem with the cookies to create boozy, caramel-y goodness. They are easy enough to make that you can whip up a batch for your own indulgence at home, but they are also perfect for parties.

15. Gooey Marshmallow and Chocolate Bourbon Sweet Potato Pop Tarts



Source: Gooey Marshmallow and Chocolate Bourbon Sweet Potato Pop Tarts

Featuring only 5 ingredients, these Gooey Marshmallow and Chocolate Bourbon Sweet Potato Pop Tarts are a great way to celebrate the new year. It has all the holiday flavors, and the bourbon gives just a special little touch.

