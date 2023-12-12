Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Are you looking to whip up some vegan food this holiday season? There’s no need to be intimidated if you’re a beginner vegan cook; there’s more in common between non-plant-based cooking and plant-based cooking than you might think! And there are an endless amount of recipes that won’t cause you to stress in the kitchen because they use familiar ingredients and flavors or easy cooking methods. We scoured the Food Monster App to find some beginner plant-based recipes you can cook for the holidays.

For Sides and Appetizers

1. Roasted Tomato and Pepper Soup

Source: Roasted Tomato and Pepper Soup

This Roasted Tomato and Pepper Soup by Stephanie Davies is no average recipe. The smokiness of the roasted vegetables elevates this dish from a childhood favorite to an elegant dish.

2. Autumn Maple Sage Acorn Squash

Source: Autumn Maple Sage Acorn Squash

A caramelized, sweet squash dish- the perfect comfort food for any occasion. Get ready for the holiday season with this Autumn Maple Sage Acorn Squash recipe by Kristina Todini.

3. Baked Potato With Parsley ‘Sour Cream’

Source: Baked Potato With Parsley ‘Sour Cream’

You are going to love these easy and satisfying baked potatoes. Hot, steamy, and creamy, they are perfect for when it’s cold outside, or for any time of the year. Try this Baked Potato With Parsley ‘Sour Cream’ by Maria Koutsogiannis.

4. Cranberry Almond Green Beans

Source: Cranberry Almond Green Beans

Usually, a green bean recipe is not a fancy one, but this might be an exception. This recipe by Gina Hoskins is a healthy take on the traditional green bean casserole. Cranberry Almond Green Beans are a perfect, modern side dish this holiday season. The added almonds give the classic ingredients an extra nice crunch.

5. Whole Roasted Baby Artichoke

Source: Whole Roasted Baby Artichoke

When it comes to roasting veggies, artichokes seem to elude most — but follow this recipe and worrying over how to prepare these delicious edible flowers will be a thing of the past. Baby artichokes are halved and then roasted with garlic and herbs so their flavor is not overwhelming. Serve this Whole Roasted Baby Artichoke by Anarki “AJ” Tjon Affo with a simple dip and other vegetables to make it a meal.

For the Main Course

1. Portobello Mushroom Steaks With Cheesy Rosemary Polenta

Source: Portobello Mushroom Steaks With Cheesy Rosemary Polenta

In this recipe for Portobello Mushroom Steaks With Cheesy Rosemary Polenta by Michaell Johnson, meaty mushrooms that are drizzled with a balsamic reduction sit atop a bed of cheesy, creamy homemade polenta. Pair it with some zesty roasted carrots or sweet potatoes, kale salad, and a glass of wine for a sweet and complete holiday dinner.

2. 6-Ingredient Pumpkin Alfredo

Source: 6-Ingredient Pumpkin Alfredo

Six ingredients, not counting the noodles, is all that it takes to have a fresh warm batch of this creamy fall alfredo in your hands. This 6-Ingredient Pumpkin Alfredo by Amanda Smith is an incredibly easy dish to whip up that has plenty of wow factor. You won’t believe how creamy this creamless recipe is.

3. One-Pot Pumpkin Chili

Source: One Pot Pumpkin Chili

This One Pot Pumpkin Chili by Jasmine Briones is a winner. It is super easy to make, hearty, requires just one pot, and will be ready in about 30 minutes. Warm yourself up with this delicious, seasonal chili!

4. Eggplants in Tomato Garlic Sauce

Source: Eggplants in Tomato Garlic Sauce

Eggplants in Tomato Garlic Sauce by Viktoria Radichkova is traditionally made by frying the eggplant pieces and serving them with the sauce on the side. This version is more of a skillet dish, with layers of eggplant smothered in tomato garlic sauce, and lots of tofu feta cheese right before serving.

5. Cheesy Cauliflower Bake With Bread Crumbs and Thyme

Source: Cheesy Cauliflower Bake With Bread Crumbs and Thyme

This Cheesy Cauliflower Bake With Bread Crumbs and Thyme by Hannah Sunderani is the A+ procrastinator of brilliant recipes. Meaning you can make this delicious dish quickly and easily with few ingredients. It’s creamy, cheesy, savory, and ooey gooey. This bake is a winning recipe that’s destined to please all.

For Dessert:

1. Flourless Chocolate Almond Butter Protein Cookies

Source: Flourless Chocolate Almond Butter Protein Cookies

These Flourless Chocolate Almond Butter Protein Cookies by Michele Elizabeth are supple, and simple, only require 4 ingredients, and there’s no baking required! You get protein, probiotics, and prebiotics in this cookie. The 4 ingredients here are simple… oats, pitted Medjool dates, natural almond butter, and chocolate protein powder!

2. Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

These Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies by Wendy Irene taste what Christmas should taste like, and I’m certain you’ll be singing in no time too while you bake and enjoy these with your loved ones. Perfect for a cookie swap or for simply enjoying yourself.

3. Golden Apple Crisp

Source: Golden Apple Crisp

In this apple crisp, layers of juicy apple slices are baked to soft perfection and coated in a warm maple-butter sauce that is topped with brown sugar and cinnamon crumble. Bake this Golden Apple Crisp by Kristina Humphreys in the oven and enjoy the aroma as the kitchen begins to smell like everything wonderful about autumn–maple syrup, cinnamon, and baked apples.

4. Frozen Chocolate Mousse Cups With Candy Cane Topping

Source: Frozen Chocolate Mousse Cups With Candy Cane Topping

A rich, frozen treat perfect to get into the holiday spirit! These Frozen Chocolate Mousse Cups With Candy Cane Topping by Hannah Sunderani can be enjoyed fresh or frozen (if you can wait that long). Any fan of the classic mint and chocolate combo will appreciate these.

5. Apple Pie Stuffed Apples

Source: Apple Pie Stuffed Apples

Say “hello” to these gorgeous seven-ingredient Apple Pie Stuffed Apples by Alexa Peduzzi. They’re so dang flavorful, it makes me want to do my “happy dance” around the kitchen. Can you blame me? I mean, is there anything better than a warm, cinnamon apple with a crunchy, maple-spiked granola topping? Answer: no. There is not.

