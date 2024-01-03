Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Nutritional yeast is deliciously cheesy and savory – perfect for adding to all kinds of dishes. It is often called ‘nooch’ for short and is a very well-known ingredient amongst vegans and those who eat a plant-based diet.

If you are vegan or dairy-free, this needs to be a staple ingredient in your kitchen to add to your dishes. Just about any meal could benefit from a bit of nooch.

Ways to Eat Nutritional Yeast Everyday

Unlike other cheese options like dairy-based cheeses or vegan cheeses, nutritional yeast is healthy. It not only adds plenty of flavor but also nutritional benefits, such as controlling your blood sugar!

If you do not know how to use nooch, here are 12 types of foods that you can add it to!

1. Cheesy Sauces

The best way to create vegan sauces that taste cheesy is to use nutritional yeast! This adds a huge amount of delicious cheesy flavor, not to mention that orange color that we associate with cheddar.

Nutritional yeast adds a delicious savory element to sauces, giving them a much-needed boost in flavor.

Here are a few cheesy sauces to try out:

2. Pasta

Pasta is a very traditional way to use nooch. This is because cheese and pasta just naturally go together, so nooch and pasta do the same.

You can make a cheesy nooch sauce to go over your pasta, or you can simply sprinkle it on top like parmesan. Either way is delicious and adds that cheesy element that we are looking for.

Here are a few vegan kinds of pasta to put nooch on:

3. On Top of Pizza

Pizza is another fabulous way to use up some of your nooch supply. Any kind of pizza could benefit from a sprinkling of these orange flakes to up the flavor profile.

This is the perfect solution if you are wanting a dairy-free pizza that still tastes cheesy. Or when you just want to add some more flavor to a takeout veggie pizza.

This is another meal that you could transform with a cheesy sauce if you have some extra time!

Here are a few vegan pizzas to put nooch on:

4. Cheesy Vegetables

Have trouble getting down your daily servings of vegetables? Why not sprinkle some nooch on those roasted veggies?

This is especially handy for any veggie haters out there or picky children. No one can resist cheesy vegetables, no matter how much they might dislike broccoli. This is one of the best ways to use nutritional yeast every day.

Not only will you be eating your veggies, but you will be getting all of the good stuff from the nooch as well.

Here are some vegetable dishes that use nooch:

5. Homemade Garlic Bread

Homemade garlic bread is a carb that most of us can get behind. There is no better side dish for a big bowl of pasta or vegetables!

If you want to make your garlic bread taste even better, why not add in some nooch? This is a great way of adding that cheesy element since garlic bread often doesn’t contain cheese as well.

Garlic bread with some added nooch tastes even better and is more authentic.

Check out these garlic bread recipes:

6. Savory Oatmeal

Savory oatmeal is a unique way of getting in more nutritional yeast throughout the day.

We all know that oatmeal is great for us, but the sweet version can sometimes get old. This is where savory oatmeal comes in handy for a savory and quick breakfast.

Add some nooch, salt, and pepper, and you have a deliciously cheesy breakfast. Or you could get fancy and saute some veggies to go on top. You can get as creative as you like with this dish!

Check out these savory oatmeal recipes:

7. Loaded Baked Potatoes

Loaded potatoes are one of those ultimate comfort foods, and you can make them taste even better by adding a generous serving of nooch.

With nooch, you can still get a cheesy loaded baked potato without any dairy cheese or vegan cheese. It will taste just as good and be much healthier for you!

Check out these vegan baked potatoes:

8. Perogies

Perogies are another delicious dish. You can enjoy cheesy perogies, whether they are frozen or homemade. Either way is delicious when paired with some nooch.

This is another amazing way to eat nutritional yeast by thinking outside of the box.

You can either stuff your homemade perogies with a cheesy filling or sprinkle nooch over the top.

Check out these vegan perogies:

9. Scrambled Tofu

Scrambled tofu, while delicious on its own, is twice as good with nutritional yeast. It adds that eggy yellow color to the tofu and gives it so much more flavor.

Nooch adds another savory component that gives the scramble a flavorful boost. This is perfect for those who don’t like tofu but want to enjoy a scrambled eggs substitute.

Check out these scrambled tofu recipes:

10. Hashbrown Casserole

You can make a realistic hash brown casserole with the addition of plenty of nooch for cheesiness.

This makes a delicious and nutritious breakfast or brunch and could fool anyone into thinking that they were eating cheese.

This is a perfect dish for anyone skeptical about nooch or dairy-free foods.

Check out these hashbrown recipes:

11. Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese is one of the most popular dishes to add nooch to for obvious reasons. What better way to recreate this cheesy comfort food than to add a cheesy component?

This is great if you don’t have access to vegan cheeses since you can still recreate a realistic cheese sauce. And a nooch mac and cheese is very healthy in comparison to traditional mac and cheese!

Check out these vegan mac and cheese recipes:

12. Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are delicious on their own, but you can get amazingly cheesy mashed potatoes with nooch!

This is another one of the best ways to eat nutritional yeast. Nooch makes mashed potatoes rich and cheesy and much more flavorful. Perfect as a cheesy side dish or main dish.

Check out these vegan mashed potatoes recipes:

